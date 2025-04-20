403
Indian Premier, Musk Discuss Technology Collaboration
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed on Friday that he recently held discussions with entrepreneur Elon Musk regarding potential collaborations in technology and innovation. The disclosure comes ahead of an anticipated visit to New Delhi by US Vice President J.D. Vance, as India and the United States continue to work on addressing bilateral trade issues.
Commenting on the engagement, Modi stated, “India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” on the social media platform X.
The two previously met during Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to the United States in February. At that time, India's Ministry of External Affairs indicated that discussions between the leader of India and the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX explored avenues to enhance cooperation between Indian and American entities across various sectors, including innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. They also examined opportunities related to emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and effective governance, according to the ministry's statement.
Musk's satellite internet venture, SpaceX's Starlink, has already established agreements with major Indian telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Airtel, aimed at launching internet services within the country.
In a significant development, Tesla is said to be progressing with its strategy to enter the Indian market. After a meeting in Washington in February between Prime Minister Modi and CEO Elon Musk, the electric vehicle manufacturer has begun hiring in India. Local media reports indicate that Tesla has listed 13 job openings on LinkedIn, covering various positions in technical and customer service areas.
