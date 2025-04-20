Mowasalat Strengthens Commitment To Accessible And Inclusive Transportation Following FALC 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) has successfully concluded its participation in ICAO FALC 2025, further cementing its role as a leader in accessible and inclusive transportation solutions in Qatar. The event provided a valuable platform to demonstrate the company's commitment to ensuring mobility for all, particularly individuals with special needs.

Throughout the event, Mowasalat (Karwa)'s interactive booth saw high engagement, with visitors actively participating in the digital Q&A game and exploring the seamless booking options available through the Karwa app and call center.

Attendees had the opportunity to experience Mowasalat (Karwa)'s commitment to inclusive mobility, exploring the Vans designed for individuals with special needs and the accessibility enhancements integrated into its public buses and metrolink services, including user-friendly ramps for a smoother travel experience.

Reflecting on the event, Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly, CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa), stated:“ICAO FALC 2025 was an excellent opportunity to showcase our efforts in making transportation more inclusive and accessible. The feedback we received reaffirms our commitment to continuous innovation, ensuring that all passengers can travel with ease and comfort.”

The discussions and insights gathered during ICAO FALC 2025 will serve as valuable input for Mowasalat (Karwa) as it continues to enhance its services.