War Update: 127 Combat Engagements On Frontline In Past 24 Hours, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 19, the Ukrainian military recorded 127 combat engagements with Russian forces, with the heaviest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 127 combat clashes occurred along the frontline over the past day,” the post reads.

According to updated information, the enemy targeted the Ukrainian positions and settlements launching 103 airstrikes, including 170 with guided aerial bombs, 2,781 kamikaze drones, 5,912 artillery strikes, including 115 from MLRS.

Russian airstrikes targeted the settlement of Riasne, Velykyi Prykil, Stepok, Myropilske in Sumy region, Zelene Pole in Donetsk region, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces made two unsuccessful attempts to advance near Vovchansk and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces made two unsuccessful attempts to advance near Vovchansk and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled seven assaults near Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector , 14 engagements occurred. The enemy attempted to advance near Novomykhailivka, Nove, Yampolivka, Torske, Hrekivka, Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian forces carried out seven attacks at the Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk secto r, 18 attacks were recorded near Toretsk, Druzhba, Dachne, and towards Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 39 enemy assaults near Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Sribne, Bohdanivka, Troitske, Novotoretske, Svyrydonivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko, Zvirkove, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, and toward Stara Mykolaivka.

Korsar battalion fighters destroy two Russian IFVs, tank insector

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks near Pryvilne, Novosilka, and Kostiantynopil.

In the Orikhiv sector , three attacks were repelled near Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske sectors , no enemy offensive activity was reported.

In Russia's Kursk region , Ukrainian forces repelled 20 attacks, faced 15 airstrikes with 25 glide bombs, and 356 artillery strikes, including eight MLRS attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of Russian offensive groups formation were detected.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation, rocket, and artillery units struck 15 clusters of Russian personnel and equipment, three UAV control points, two air defense assets, and five artillery and missile systems

As reported by Ukrinform, as of April 20, 2025, the total combat losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, are estimated at approximately 941,100 personnel, including 950 troops eliminated over the past day alone.