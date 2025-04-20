403
U.S. Airstrikes Kill Three, Injure Four in Yemen
(MENAFN) Over three individuals lost their lives and four others sustained injuries on Saturday night in U.S. airstrikes targeting Yemen's capital, Sanaa, its outskirts, and other provinces, according to media reports, citing health authorities.
The U.S. military reportedly launched 21 airstrikes on Sanaa and its western outskirts, killing two and injuring two others in the Al-Nahda neighborhood, northern Sanaa. A third person was wounded in the Safiah neighborhood, southern Sanaa. Additionally, the Bani Matar district in western Sanaa saw one fatality and one injury.
The identities of the victims, whether civilians or Houthi fighters, were not clarified. The airstrikes also targeted several sites in Sanaa, including weapons depots in the Al-Hafa military camp and two military locations in northeastern Sanaa.
Residents reported hearing the roar of fighter jets before and after the strikes, while ambulances rushed to the sites, and Houthi police cordoned off the areas.
In a separate series of attacks, U.S. jets conducted 13 airstrikes on Hodeidah Airport and the Navy Base in the western port city of Hodeidah, according to reports and local witnesses.
