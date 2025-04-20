Vcuarts Qatar Hosts Lecture, Panel Discussion On 'Design For Humanitarian Crisis Response'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: VCUarts Qatar, in collaboration with Anthro-Tech Ateliers and the Embassy of Sweden to the State of Qatar, hosted a lecture and panel discussion titled,“Design for Humanitarian Crisis Response,” on April 14 at the university's Atrium.

The event brought together leading voices in design and humanitarian work to explore how creative and human-centered design can play a vital role in addressing crises caused by conflict, displacement, and environmental impacts.

The event opened with remarks from the Dean of VCUarts Qatar, Amir Berbić, who emphasised the responsibility of designers to go beyond aesthetics and contribute meaningfully to global challenges.

“As designers, we have the unique responsibility not only to create beautiful and functional spaces but also to address the critical needs of those affected by disasters and conflict,” he said.

“This discussion highlighted the power of design in humanitarian efforts, offering innovative solutions that can provide shelter, dignity, and hope to communities in crisis.”

The keynote address was delivered by Managing Director of Better Shelter, Johan Karlsson a humanitarian nonprofit that develops innovative temporary housing for displaced people.

Drawing on over a decade of field experience, Karlsson shared compelling insights into how design, engineering, and humanitarian partnerships can lead to scalable, life-saving solutions.

“At Better Shelter, we believe that thoughtful, human-centred design, developed in collaboration with humanitarian organisations, donors, and academia, can help restore a sense of agency and hope for people who have lost everything,” Karlsson said.

Following the keynote, a panel discussion featured Karlsson alongside Dr. Alkindi Al Jawabra, Director, Qatar Auto Museum/Qatar Museums; and Sheikha Muthayel Al Thani, Head of Humanitarian Projects and Programmes for Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). The panel was moderated by Dr. Johan Granberg, Professor of Interior Design at VCUarts Qatar.

The dialogue focused on how designers, architects, and students can contribute to global humanitarian efforts through creative, scalable, and culturally responsive thinking and practice.

Ambassador of Sweden to the State of Qatar, H E Gautam Bhattacharyya highlighted Sweden's commitment to humanitarian innovation and stating,“Sweden has long championed innovation with purpose – where design, sustainability, and human rights go hand in hand,” he said.

“This event reflects our strong belief in the power of creativity to solve real-world challenges.”

The event attracted a diverse audience of students, academics, designers, diplomats, and humanitarian practitioners, fostering an open exchange of ideas and strategies for co-creating solutions that are both innovative and socially responsive.