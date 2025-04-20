‘Fit India Sundays On Cycle’ Promotes Community Fitness: Rahul Bose

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Delhi witnessed a vibrant start to its weekly health initiative as the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' campaign kicked off from the historic Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on Sunday.

Aimed at promoting fitness and raising awareness about obesity, the initiative attracted fitness enthusiasts, families, and youth from across the capital.

The event's special guest was Bollywood actor and President of the Rugby India Association, Rahul Bose, who participated in the cycle rally and delivered an inspiring message on community fitness and collective well-being.

"The cycling itself was only about two to two-and-a-half kilometres, but the real joy every Sunday comes from going together, with our friends, colleagues, neighbours, and community. I believe there's a double benefit in this. On one hand, you're definitely exercising, improving your blood circulation, which is great for your health. But on the other hand, you're doing it together," he said.

He emphasised the importance of shared physical activity over solitary workouts, drawing from his background in team sports.

"When you talk to someone about fitness, they often say exercise is boring. They want to do it, but doing it alone requires a lot of willpower. However, when you're with others, you need much less willpower because you feed off their energy. Collective activity makes a huge difference," he added.

Bose also used the opportunity to promote rugby and other team sports in India.

"In just one hour, you've watched two or three games on TV and felt completely entertained. It's fast-paced and packed with scores. Honestly, it's the most television-friendly outdoor sport I've seen in the world," he said, highlighting the energy and appeal of rugby.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is a nationwide fitness movement launched in December 2024 by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The initiative promotes cycling as a sustainable, inclusive, and eco-friendly form of exercise with numerous health benefits.

The movement continues to grow in popularity, as more citizens take to the streets, pedal by pedal, to build a healthier India.