403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bayraktar TB2 Completes Second Successful Test Flight
(MENAFN) The Bayraktar TB2, Turkey's first domestically produced unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), successfully completed its second test flight on Saturday, powered by the newly developed TM100 engine.
Baykar, the defense company responsible for the TB2's development, announced that the UCAV took off equipped with the TM100 engine, which was created in-house. This flight marks the second successful test of the UCAV utilizing this new engine.
Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, took to X to express his pride in this accomplishment, emphasizing that the success was a result of the team's dedication and collaboration.
He also noted that the Bayraktar TB2 continues to be the most popular and widely produced tactical-class UCAV system in the world.
Baykar, the defense company responsible for the TB2's development, announced that the UCAV took off equipped with the TM100 engine, which was created in-house. This flight marks the second successful test of the UCAV utilizing this new engine.
Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, took to X to express his pride in this accomplishment, emphasizing that the success was a result of the team's dedication and collaboration.
He also noted that the Bayraktar TB2 continues to be the most popular and widely produced tactical-class UCAV system in the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment