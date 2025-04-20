403
UN Chief Expresses Concern Regarding US Airstrikes on Yemen
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced serious concern regarding the latest American aerial attacks around Yemen’s Ra’s Isa port, based on a statement released by his spokesperson on Saturday.
Guterres is "gravely concerned about the airstrikes conducted by the United States over the course of 17 and 18 April in and around Yemen’s port of Ra’s Isa, which reportedly resulted in scores of civilian casualties, including five humanitarian workers injured," stated Stephane Dujarric, his representative.
These comments came in the wake of reports that US strikes, which targeted the harbor in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah region late Thursday, resulted in the deaths of at least 74 individuals, including five medical personnel.
Additionally, Guterres is "alarmed" by accounts of extensive harm to the port’s facilities and the potential for oil to spill into the Red Sea, Dujarric added.
While voicing "deep" concern about the continuing projectile and drone assaults carried out by the Houthis against Israel and in the Red Sea region, Guterres urged the faction to halt these offensives "immediately."
He emphasized the importance of adhering "fully" to United Nations Security Council mandates concerning Houthi offensives on merchant and civilian ships, stressing that international legal standards must be upheld consistently.
Guterres "remains deeply troubled about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint," stated Dujarric.
