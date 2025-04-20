Russia Trying To Create Illusion Of Ceasefire, Yet Continuing Attempts To Advance Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia is attempting to create the general impression of a ceasefire, but in some areas, it is continuing to make isolated attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Telegram following a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the frontline situation as of 6:00, on April 20, Ukrinform reports.

“Overall, as of Easter morning, we can state that the Russian army is attempting to create the general impression of a ceasefire, while in some areas still continuing isolated attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote.

The President emphasized that by the morning of April 20, there had already been 59 Russian attacks and five assault operations across various frontline directions. In the sector of the Starobilsk Operational Tactical Group, one combat engagement was recorded, in the Donetsk OTG sector there were three combat engagements in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, while one combat engagement took place near Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Also, the enemy carried out dozens of FPV drone strikes.

“In the Kursk region, Russian forces conducted artillery strikes and used drones. Everywhere our warriors are responding as the enemy deserves, based on the specific combat situation. Ukraine will continue to act symmetrically,” Zelensky stressed.

He added that between 18:00 yesterday and midnight, there were 387 shellings and 19 assault actions by Russian forces. Russian troops used drones 290 times during that period.

“Russia must fully comply with the conditions of the ceasefire. Ukraine's proposal to implement and extend the ceasefire for 30 days after midnight tonight remains on the table. We will act in accordance with the actual situation on the ground,” the President concluded.

talks about real situation on front lines following CinC repor

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced the Easter ceasefire in the war against Ukraine

However, in the evening of the same day, Ukraine reported that attacks were ongoing. Specifically, the Easter statement by Putin did not apply to Kursk and Belgorod regions, and active fighting continued in other sectors of the frontline.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine