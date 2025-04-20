403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Karnataka 'Janeu' Row: Principal, Staff Of Bidar's Sai Spoorti PU College Suspended
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The principal and staff of Sai Spoorti PU College in Bidar, Karnataka, were suspended days after a student alleged that he was asked to remove his sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre.
As per a notice shared by news agency ANI, principal of Sai Spoorti PU College, Dr Chandra Shekar Biradar, and staff, Satish Pawar, were suspended with immediate effect.What's the controversy?
A student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, claimed that he was made to remove the sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre at Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar on April 17.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment