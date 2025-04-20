Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka 'Janeu' Row: Principal, Staff Of Bidar's Sai Spoorti PU College Suspended

2025-04-20 12:00:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The principal and staff of Sai Spoorti PU College in Bidar, Karnataka, were suspended days after a student alleged that he was asked to remove his sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre.

As per a notice shared by news agency ANI, principal of Sai Spoorti PU College, Dr Chandra Shekar Biradar, and staff, Satish Pawar, were suspended with immediate effect.

What's the controversy?

A student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, claimed that he was made to remove the sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre at Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar on April 17.

