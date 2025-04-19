Youth Ministry Launches Training Programmes In 'High-Demand' Fields

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Youth on Saturday announced the launch of a package of training programmes.

These programmes cover a range of“high-demand” fields, including artificial intelligence, digital marketing, cyber security, e-commerce, and a tour guide training programme, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The launch came in line with the Royal directives and the contents of the Letter of Designation to the government, which emphasise youth empowerment and skill development.

The programmes are also in implementation of the outcomes of field visits conducted by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat to youth centres, which called for activating these centres and developing their programmes.

Implemented in partnership with the Institute of Public Administration, Jordan Post Company, and Ammon Applied University College, the training initiatives aim to empower young people and enhance their skills to align with labour market needs, future job trends and ongoing technological advancements.

The programmes also reflect the pillars of the National Youth Strategy pertaining to youth, education, technology, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.

The ministry noted that the programmes will be delivered at several youth centres nationwide.

Youth who are members of these centres are encouraged to register and participate through dedicated online links available on the ministry's official website and social media platforms.