SSU Releases Exclusive Footage Of 277 More Ukrainians Freed From Captivity
Ukrinform reports.
Video: DIU
The release of captured Ukrainian defenders is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 277 soldiers - defenders of Mariupol and other areas in Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions - were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity .Read also: Russia has killed 591 Ukrainian athletes and coaches, with 22 held in captivity – FM
Among those released are 268 privates and sergeants, as well as nine officers . Most of them are young people born after 2000.
Photo: SSU
