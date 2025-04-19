SSU Releases Exclusive Footage Of 277 More Ukrainians Freed From Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine released exclusive photos and videos of the release of 277 Ukrainians from captivity on Saturday, April 19.

The video is posted on the SSU website , Ukrinform reports.

Video: DIU

The release of captured Ukrainian defenders is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 277 soldiers - defenders of Mariupol and other areas in Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions - were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity .

Among those released are 268 privates and sergeants, as well as nine officers . Most of them are young people born after 2000.

Photo: SSU