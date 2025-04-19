403
Putin Presents Ceasefire in Ukraine for Easter Weekend
(MENAFN) Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday proclaimed a temporary, 30-hour suspension of hostilities in the ongoing war with Ukraine.
During a meeting held at the Kremlin with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Putin specified that the ceasefire would start at 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday and end at midnight on Sunday.
"For humanitarian reasons, the Russian side is declaring an Easter (Sunday) ceasefire today … I order a halt to all military operations for this period," he stated.
The Russian president emphasized that he anticipated cooperation from the other side, noting that the effectiveness of the truce would reflect Ukraine’s willingness and ability to pursue a non-violent settlement to the confrontation.
"Russian troops must be prepared to repel possible violations of the ceasefire and provocations by the opponent," he added.
He also remarked that a prior 30-day suspension of attacks on energy facilities had revealed a distinct lack of commitment from Kyiv to engage in dialogue, noting that Ukrainian forces had violated that agreement over 100 times.
