Trump demands CBS to lose its broadcasting licence

2025-04-19 11:40:04
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has called for CBS News to lose its broadcasting license, accusing the network of spreading misinformation and politically slanted reporting, particularly regarding the Ukraine conflict and his past proposal to buy Greenland.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump criticized CBS for its recent 60 Minutes broadcast, which featured an interview with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and a segment revisiting Trump’s Greenland acquisition idea. According to Trump, the network falsely claimed he tried to exclude Ukraine from peace talks and wrongly accused him of saying Ukraine started the war, while portraying Zelensky as “a dictator without elections.”

Trump defended his previous remarks about Zelensky, explaining they referenced the expiration of Zelensky’s term and his refusal to call new elections due to martial law. He added that his tone toward the Ukrainian leader has since moderated.

CBS also aired a report suggesting Greenland’s population was resistant to becoming part of the US. Trump denounced both segments, writing: “Almost every week, 60 Minutes smears me, but this weekend’s broadcast was the worst.”

Calling CBS “a dishonest political operative disguised as news,” Trump insisted the network should face consequences for its actions, including potentially losing its license. “They should pay a big price,” he declared.

He also cited past grievances, including a controversy from October involving a selectively edited CBS interview with Kamala Harris. Trump had accused the network of favoring Democrats and misrepresenting Harris’ responses. He responded by filing a $10 billion lawsuit, claiming CBS manipulated the news to benefit his political opponents. Although CBS acknowledged editing the interview, it denied intentionally altering its substance.

