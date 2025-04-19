FBI claims US teen planned to murder Trump, escape to Ukraine

A Wisconsin teenager, Nikita Casap, has been charged with the murder of his mother and stepfather, and is accused of planning to assassinate President Donald Trump while framing Russia for the crime. Casap, 17, was arrested in Kansas after police found him in a stolen car with $14,000 in cash, passports, the family dog, an unloaded revolver, ammunition, and two cell phones. The authorities discovered that Casap had written a manifesto detailing his intentions to kill Trump and overthrow the US government.According to the FBI affidavit, Casap's motive for killing his parents appeared to be financial, allowing him the means to carry out his plans. The affidavit also mentioned that Casap had communicated with others about the assassination plot and had been involved in acquiring a drone and explosives, which he intended to use as weapons of mass destruction.Messages found on his phone revealed conversations with an unknown contact on Telegram about the crime. Casap inquired about which country would be blamed for the attack, to which the response was that Russia would be held responsible. He also communicated with a person with a Ukrainian phone number, asking about a potential escape to Ukraine after the attack and whether he could live a normal life there even after the assassination.Additionally, agents found a three-page manifesto, titled “Accelerate the Collapse,” which advocated for political violence, including Trump’s assassination, to incite societal chaos and "protect the white race." Casap's document suggested that the collapse of America was necessary for the survival of the "white race" and that the president’s assassination would help spark the desired chaos.Casap is currently held on $1 million bail and faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, along with multiple other felony charges. He is scheduled for a court appearance on May 7.

