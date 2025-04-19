403
Trump Administration Redirects Focus of Covid.gov to Lab Leak Theory
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has transitioned the Covid.gov website to a new platform that emphasizes the theory suggesting the coronavirus emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, as reported on Friday.
Previously a resource center for COVID-19 information, including vaccine details, testing options, and support for long COVID, the site now redirects visitors to a White House page that cites a December report from the Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. This report posits that the pandemic likely stemmed from a “laboratory or research-related accident.”
In a statement, White House spokesperson Kaelan Dorr indicated that this change demonstrates the Trump administration's dedication to transparency, asserting, “In contrast to the previous administration, we WILL be the most transparent administration in US history.”
This development follows the recent announcement that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut $11.4 billion in COVID-19 funding, while the National Institutes of Health has terminated several research grants, including a significant $577 million initiative aimed at developing oral antiviral medications.
