403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll from U.S. Airstrikes on Yemen's Fuel Port Climbs to 80
(MENAFN) According to Houthi-run health authorities, the number of fatalities from U.S. airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port has climbed to 80, with an additional 150 individuals injured, as reported early Saturday.
The airstrikes occurred on Thursday night, targeting the port and several concrete storage tanks for imported fuel.
Among the deceased are port workers, including five paramedics.
Located northwest of Hodeidah, a city along Yemen's Red Sea, the port has served as a crucial supply route for fuel into regions controlled by the Houthi group. This group has maintained control over significant portions of northern Yemen since initiating a civil war against the government in late 2014.
This incident represents the deadliest attack since the U.S. resumed airstrikes on Houthi positions in mid-March.
The airstrikes occurred on Thursday night, targeting the port and several concrete storage tanks for imported fuel.
Among the deceased are port workers, including five paramedics.
Located northwest of Hodeidah, a city along Yemen's Red Sea, the port has served as a crucial supply route for fuel into regions controlled by the Houthi group. This group has maintained control over significant portions of northern Yemen since initiating a civil war against the government in late 2014.
This incident represents the deadliest attack since the U.S. resumed airstrikes on Houthi positions in mid-March.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment