IPL 2025: Ishant Sharma Struggles To Stay In Field Amidst Heatwave In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, April 19 (IANS) Many questions are being raised about the conditions surrounding the early-evening clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Saturday. A yellow warning was issued as the city is undergoing a heat wave with the temperature reaching as high as 41 degrees Celsius.

The conditions were so tough that veteran bowler Ishant Sharma was seen struggling and went off the pitch after bowling two overs. He was pictured looking exhausted on the Gujarat bench, and the commentators even suggested a possible heat stroke.

Fans took to social media to comment on how players were coping with the extreme heat in Ahmedabad.“Global warming is real. Ishant Sharma is completely exhausted in Ahmedabad heat,” wrote one user on X.

After Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and opted to bowl first in the afternoon, both captains, Axar Patel and Shubman Gill, acknowledged the heat and admitted that it was a factor in their decision-making.

“I also wanted to field. I was confused as it was that hot. I was a little sceptical due to the weather. The bowlers might get tired in the sun. We will look to score well and look to defend,” said Axar Patel, who hails from the same region, at the toss.“We will bowl first. It is very hot. The wicket looks very good. If you won't keep much grass, it would crack up,” said Gill, who hails from Chandigarh, which also experiences high temperatures in summer.

Delhi racked up 203/8 in the first innings courtesy of an all-round performance which saw Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, and Tristian Stubbs all registered 30-plus scores, although no batters reached the half-century milestone.

For Gujarat Titans, Prasidh Krishna, who was seen struggling with camps due to heat, claimed four important wickets to put brakes on the Capitals' scoring rate. He too admitted the harsh conditions made it difficult for the fielding side.

“It was really, really hot. The intensity and pressure in a game are very hard to handle in such conditions. Sai finished off really well. Credit to Ishant. He bowled dots and kept the lid on the runs,” said Krishna in the mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.