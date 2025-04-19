Sea Turtle Nesting Season Begins In Qatar Beaches

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) officially launched the 2025 Sea Turtle Nesting Season on Saturday at Fuwairit Beach, with the presence of HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

This initiative comes as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to protect Qatar's wildlife and preserve biodiversity - particularly endangered species such as the hawksbill sea turtle.

In a press statement, HE Undersecretary of the Ministry, Eng. Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Mahmoud, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to safeguarding marine species, especially hawksbill turtle, which he described as an essential environmental asset and a key indicator of marine ecosystem's.

He highlighted that this national project, now in its third decade and implemented in collaboration with Qatar University, QatarEnergy, and several national entities, resulted in the successful release of tens of thousands of hatchlings into their natural habitat - significantly contributing to the restoration of Qatar's marine life.

Al Mahmoud noted recent advancements in the project, including improved incubation techniques and on-site care overseen by specialized researchers, which have led to high survival rates for the hatchlings.

He emphasized that environmental protection is a shared responsibility, stressing the importance of involving both institutions and individuals in awareness campaigns and volunteer activities at nesting sites. This approach aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places environmental sustainability at the heart of national priorities.

For his part, Assistant Undersecretary for Nature Reserves, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Musallamani, stated that this year's nesting season reflects the Ministry's commitment to creating safe, clean environments for turtles. He explained that hawksbill turtles return annually to Qatar's northern beaches - including Fuwairit, Ras Laffan, Al Ghariyah, and Al Huwailah - as well as several islands such as Umm Tais, Ras Rakan, Shura'awa, and Halul.

He added that nesting season runs from early April to late June, with hatchlings emerging about two months after eggs are laid. He also highlighted the importance of the beach clean-up campaign conducted in partnership with Qatar University, calling it a vital step toward preserving biodiversity and improving nesting conditions.



Al Musallamani noted that the Ministry held coordination meetings with relevant entities and formed field teams to carry out inspections across beaches and islands, track nesting activity, document hatching phases, and collect scientific data such as egg counts and turtle weights, in addition to tagging and environmental monitoring.

Meanwhile, Director of Wildlife Development Department at the Ministry, Yousef Al Hamar, emphasized that Hawksbill Turtle Conservation Project -launched in 2003-demonstrates the Ministry's long-term commitment to biodiversity protection in the country. He noted that maintaining clean nesting sites is among the most critical factors for season's success.