Slovenia Appreciates Moroccan Autonomy Initiative As ‘Good Basis For Definitive Solution’ To Regional Dispute Over Moroccan Sahara

Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, highlighted on Friday that her country appreciates the Moroccan autonomy initiative, presented by Morocco in 2007 as a good basis for a definitive solution to the regional dispute created over the Moroccan Sahara.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting in the Slovenian capital with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, Fajon also praised Morocco's serious and credible efforts to settle the Moroccan Sahara issue.

The Slovenian minister thus reiterates the position on the Moroccan Sahara expressed by her country in the June 11, 2024 Joint Declaration, adopted during her official visit to Rabat.

This Declaration constitutes the benchmark for the new momentum of bilateral relations and has formalized Slovenia's position on the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

The two ministers also agreed on the exclusivity of the United Nations in the political process and reaffirmed their support for the UN Security Council resolutions, including the most recent, 2756 (2024).

Fajon also reiterated Slovenia's long-standing support for the UN-led process to achieve a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution based on compromise.

Morocco and Slovenia reiterated their support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to bring all parties to advance the political process on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

They also reaffirmed their support for MINURSO.

