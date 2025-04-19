3 Drug Peddlers Held With 22 Gm Heroin Worth Lakhs In J & K's Udhampur

Another drug peddler was booked under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in the district, a police spokesperson said.

Three alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested after 22 grams of heroin were recovered from them during vehicle checking at Phalata in Rehambal on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the spokesman said.

He identified the arrested smugglers as Ishfaq Ahmed of Srinagar and Farooq Ahmad and Mohd Kamal Hussain of Delhi and said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the arrested accused.

The spokesman said a“notorious” drug peddler Ajay Dev Singh of Shiv Nagar was detained under the PIT-NDPS act.

The accused was promoting drug addiction among the youth and has become a threat to the peaceful environment, he said, adding many cases already stand registered against him in different police stations in the district.

