Russian Army Loses Another 1,180 Troops In Ukraine In The Past Day

The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 19, 2025 amount to nearly 940,150 invaders, including another 1,180 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,676 enemy tanks (+14 in the past day), 22,266 armored combat vehicles (+9), 26,600 artillery systems (+70), 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,139 air defense systems (+3), 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 33,176 unmanned aerial vehicles (+111), 3,148 cruise missiles (+3), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 45,162 motor vehicles (+208), and 3,858 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed a Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, T-80 and T-72 tanks, as well as an MT-LB armored vehicle using drones.