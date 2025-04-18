Speaker Of Shura Council Meets Speaker Of Turkish National Assembly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met today with the Speaker of the Turkish National Assembly, HE Dr. Numan Kurtulmus, on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Group Supporting Palestine in Istanbul.



At the beginning of the meeting, HE the Speaker of the Turkish National Assembly expressed his pride in the strong fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, appreciating Qatar's supportive role for the Palestinian cause at various levels, particularly the political and humanitarian.



For his part, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council expressed his deep appreciation for the Turkish National Assembly's initiative to establish the Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine, stressing that this step represents an important shift in strengthening joint international parliamentary action and unifying efforts to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among which is ending the occupation and establishing their independent state.



The two sides reviewed the Group's objectives and prospects for work, the importance of its continuity, and monitoring the implementation of the principles to be issued in the joint declaration.



They also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the Shura Council and the Turkish National Assembly, and intensify parliamentary coordination between the two sides in regional and international forums.