Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery Hosts GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Event To Break Most People Shaking Cocktails Simultaneously Record

Hosted by Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery and San Francisco Giants Broadcaster and 2x World Series Champion, Hunter Pence, guests have the opportunity to make Bay Area history - alongside live music, delicious food, a unique vendor village and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery , the Bay Area's award-winning local whiskey distillery, announces their Official Attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM for Most People Shaking Cocktails Simultaneously. Hosted on Saturday, May 17 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM at the Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery located on Treasure Island. The event will be hosted by San Francisco Giants Broadcaster and 2x World Series Champion, Hunter Pence.

With the current record being set at 1,710, Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery knows that the Bay Area is ready to show the world how to really shake a cocktail to make record history - Official Attempt counting begins at 3:00PM sharp.

"While making cocktail history, we want people to experience our unique space on Treasure Island," said Elliott Gillespie, President of Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery. "Our interactive cocktail classes at our Tasting Room sparked this world record breaking idea. San Francisco is globally recognized as a top city for mixology, so let's break this record for our amazing city."

Record breaking participants can expect a day filled with:



Bay Area Cocktail History: Learn from Hunter Pence – He'll teach everyone how to make our signature cocktail before leading the record-breaking shake!



Limited Edition Cocktail Shaker – Every guest takes home a commemorative metal cocktail shaker tin to re-create their favorite Gold Bar Whiskey cocktails at home.



Live Music and Entertainment: Enjoy performances from epic San Francisco cover band, Neon Velvet, and live DJ from 4:00PM to 8:00PM.



Enjoy Breathtaking Views : Watch the sunset over the San Francisco skyline, Bay Bridge, and Golden Gate Bridge.



Vendor Village: In partnership with West Coast Makers and Bumpboxx, enjoy a curated vendor village and brand activation space.

Amazing Cocktails, Beer and Wine – Plus non-alcoholic options for those who prefer to sip without spirits.

Don't miss out on making Bay Area history with Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery and Hunter Pence by getting your tickets now, available on Eventbrite. Early bird general admission tickets are on sale now, starting at $29.00 (sales tax not included), all tickets include a commemorative cocktail shaker.

To learn more, and purchase tickets, please visit the official event page . Must be 21+ to attend. Please enjoy responsibly.

About Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery

Crafted in the heart of the San Francisco Bay, Gold Bar Whiskey is an award-winning American Whiskey enjoyed by whiskey drinkers around the world. Our barrel rickhouse sits beneath rustic Californian Redwood beams where our whiskey is finished and double matured in former wine barrels chosen from select wineries in the Napa Valley.

The Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery is located on Treasure Island in the former Pan-Am Airport building. Here, our Master Distiller and Blender, Montgomery Paulsen, alongside our expert mixologists, craft spirits, cocktails and experiences for locals and tourists to enjoy.

Gold Bar Whiskey is made for moments worth celebrating.

SOURCE Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery

