Who Is Sambhav Jain? Meet AAP Chief And Ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter Harshita's Husband
The AAP supremo's daughter and Sambhav Jain met each other at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, where both studied at the same time.Also Read | Bhagwant Mann dances at Kejriwal's daughter's engagement | Watch viral video
The couple's engagement took place at the Shangri-La Eros, a five star hotel in Delhi.Who is Sambhav Jain
Sambhav Jain is a project management consultant for a private company. Harshita Kejriwal and Sambhav have also co-founded a startup named Basil Health, mentioned reports.Harshita Kejriwal-Sambhav Jain reception
Harshita Kejriwal and Sambhav Jain's reception is likely to take place on April 20, mentioned a report by Hindustan.Harshita Kejriwal-Sambhav Jain wedding, guests
Harshita and Sambhav got married at the Kapurthala House in Delhi.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was among the select group of guests invited for Arvind Kejriwal's daughter's wedding.Also Read | ED raids premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, Rajasthan Cong leader Khachariyawas
Other prominent figures, including Bollywood singer Mika Singh and AAP Minister Gopal Rai also attended Harshita Kejriwal and Sambhav Jain's wedding.More about Harshita Kejriwal
Harshita is the only daughter and eldest child of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal. The couple also has a son, Pulkit Kejriwal, who is currently pursuing his studies at IIT Delhi.
Harshita herself is a Chemical Engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, where she also met her now-husband, Sambhav Jain. The two recently tied the knot, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives together.Also Read | Viswanathan Anand, D Gukesh turn baraati for Vidit Gujrathi's wedding | Watch
After graduating in 2018, Harshita joined the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram as an Associate Consultant.Delhi CM slams extravagant spending
Speaking to reporters, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Arvind Kejriwal holding his daughter's engagement at a five-star hotel, said:“It's good that the truth is coming out before the people of Delhi. It's a positive sign that Delhi is beginning to understand”
