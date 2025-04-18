Rutgers-Newark Launches Institute On Improving Communities Through AI And Interdisciplinary Data Work

Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way: 'The Work Done Here Will Have a Lasting Impact on Our State, Nation and Beyond.'

NEWARK, N.J., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers-Newark announced the launch of the Institute for Data, Research and Innovation Science (IDRIS) , a groundbreaking effort that explores how AI and other technologies can improve healthcare, education, public safety, and other aspects of community well-being.

Photo caption: From left, Rutgers-Newark Interim Chancellor Jeffrey Robinson, New Jersey Lt. Governor Tahesha Way, and Fay Cobb Payton, Executive Director of the Institute for Data, Research and Innovation Science (IDRIS) at Rutgers-Newark. PHOTO CREDIT: Tamara Fleming

"IDRIS is interested in asking, how does this impact the community and the human experience?'' said Fay Cobb Payton, Executive Director of IDRIS and Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science at Rutgers-Newark. She was part of the state task force that compiled last year's report on AI for Gov. Murphy.

The event included keynote remarks from Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, in addition to corporate and university leaders from Rutgers and Princeton University.

"This program is in lockstep with our administration's efforts to reclaim New Jersey's rightful place as the center of innovation history,'' said Way. "It also underscores the importance of addressing risk, privacy concerns and workforce innovation. The work done here will have a lasting impact on our state, nation and beyond.''

IDRIS examines how AI data is gathered, incorporated, and applied. It focuses on ethical questions surrounding AI and how it can be used to advance equity and overcome challenges in urban communities. The institute will also explore additional technologies, including virtual augmented reality and wearables, such as smart watches and headsets. It will also help train undergraduate and graduate students in research and data literacy.

"In Newark and elsewhere, there are complex problems that situate themselves across all facets of a community: public administration, criminal justice, social work, the environment, healthcare, and education. These require interdisciplinary approaches and collaboration,'' said Payton.

IDRIS, which spans research and healthcare efforts across Rutgers, includes partnerships with community organizations and state and local government, including the The Newark Public Safety Collaborative at Rutgers-Newark, Rutgers-New Brunswick, and New Jersey Medical School. Corporate partners are also involved as stakeholders.

Gustavo Abreu, Global Head of Securities Operations Technology for Inventory and Position Management at Barclays, emphasized the growing need for institutions to stay attuned to increasingly sophisticated consumers and the transformative potential of interdisciplinary collaboration hubs like IDRIS.

"We are entering an era where the consumer is not only more informed but expects solutions that are intuitive, inclusive, and adaptive," he said. "To meet that challenge, we must lead with empathy, apply design thinking, and co-create with the very communities we aim to serve. The key is not just solving problems, but understanding them deeply-and using the right tools to design for impact."

IDRIS also aims to increase public data literacy and knowledge of AI and tech data, with a goal of helping to inform policy and programs in New Jersey – a focus of the governor's AI report, which was released in November.

The report was part of Gov. Murphy's plan to improve state government through AI and how it can be used to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and enhance training and talent development, especially for low-income residents. IDRIS will also examine some of the problems and ethical issues linked to AI.

"Many of the recommendations from the report are being adopted by this program,'' Way said.

One focus of Payton's work, and the mission of IDRIS, has been the potential and limitations of AI algorithms used in healthcare and other fields. Her research has examined biases in AI technology that can lead service providers to rely on data that perpetuates generalizations about people of color and others, failing to incorporate their cultural background and day-to-day living circumstances. The limitations, in part, stem from an overreliance on data and rules that are misinformed and have gone unchecked, Payton said.

"The question becomes, who is collecting the data and how is it collected? Who is curating it?" asked Payton."That's important.''

But IDRIS will also examine the vast potential of AI to empower citizens to use data to improve their communities. They could potentially monitor local changes to the environment, such as droughts and air pollution–along with climate emergencies–and share data with officials and others that could help improve conditions. AI can also be used to help communities enhance public safety, improve social services., and foster entrepreneurship.

"We intend IDRIS to apply those skills to the moment and the work that is here before us...to make sure that human lives in the future are better than they are right now,'' said Jacqueline Mattis, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences-Newark, who helped lead the formation of IDRIS.

Said Rutgers-Newark Interim Chancellor Jeffrey Robinson, "The research highlighted today is about how we can create knowledge for social good. Here at Rutgers Newark, it's something we cherish deeply."

The Institute for Data, Research, and Innovation Science (IDRIS) is an organizing hub for applied, social, ethical, and responsible scholarship in data science and emerging technologies at Rutgers University–Newark.

Rutgers University–Newark (RU-N) is a diverse, urban, public research university that is an anchor institution in New Jersey's cultural capital. It is exceptionally well positioned to fulfill higher education's promise as an engine of discovery, innovation, and social mobility. With its legacy of producing high-impact scholarship, Rutgers-Newark is in and of a city and region where its work on local challenges, undertaken with partners from many sectors, resonates powerfully throughout our urbanizing world. RU-N brings an incredible diversity of people to this work-students, faculty, staff, and community partners-making it more creative, more engaging, and more relevant for our time and the times ahead.

