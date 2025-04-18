The Panamanian Olympic Medalist Atheyna Bylon Is Committed To Youth

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Showcasing the talent of a group of young people who are making their way in boxing was the objective of a card organized by the foundation named after Panamanian Olympic medalist Atheyna Bylon. “I'm so happy to have organized this event with the Atheyna Bylon Foundation and the Bylon Boxing Club,” the boxer said. “We're motivating these young people, who are growing up, to practice sports in a healthy way and achieve success in life,” she added. The fight card took place at the Tierra de Campeones Atheyna Bylon Training Center, located on the Cinta Costera. There, amateur boxers showcased what they're learning in the sport. “It wasn't easy to do because there was a lot of paperwork, but thank God it is done.” she acknowledged.“We're holding our first boxing event, and we're going to hold other events of different disciplines in the neighborhoods.”

Benefits for Young People

Boxing can have many benefits for young people , both physically, mentally, and socially. Here's a breakdown of the main ones:

Physical Benefits



Improves cardiovascular fitness: It is a very complete sport that helps strengthen the heart and lungs.

Strength and endurance development: Both muscular strength and aerobic endurance are worked on.

Coordination and reflexes: Boxing improves hand-eye coordination and agility.

Weight control and toning: It is excellent for burning calories and staying in shape. Flexibility and balance: Helps develop better body control.

Mental and Emotional Benefits



Discipline and self-control: Boxing teaches you to follow rules, be consistent, and respect your opponent.

Self-confidence: Learning to defend yourself and seeing progress builds self-confidence.

Stress and anxiety reduction: Hitting the bag or training releases tension and endorphins. Aggression management: Channel energy and emotions in a positive and controlled manner.

Social Benefits



Teamwork and respect: Although it is an individual sport, it is practiced in groups, which creates bonds and values ​​such as respect and camaraderie.

Preventing risky behaviors: Spend your time engaging in healthy, purposeful activities, which helps keep you away from negative influences. Social inclusion: It is accessible and practiced by people from different backgrounds, which promotes integration.

Protection

Boxers typically wear protective headgear (although it is no longer mandatory in some high-level men's competitions). They also use gloves with more padding to reduce the risk of injury.

Duration

Fights are shorter than in professional boxing. They generally last three rounds of three minutes each (for men) or three rounds of two minutes each (for women and youth), with a one-minute rest period between rounds.

Scoring System

Points are awarded for clean, technically correct shots that hit valid areas. The winner is the one with the most points at the end of the fight, not necessarily the one who causes the most damage.

Approach

It is more focused on technical and sporting development . It is practiced in Olympics, national and international championships, and serves as a breeding ground for professional boxing.

Age and Categories

It is practiced from a very early age. There are categories by age, weight, and level (children, youth, elite, etc.).