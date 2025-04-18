AVANA CUSO Launches Webinar Series As Loan Delinquency Rates Rise

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The first webinar in a six-part series on special asset management is set for April 23

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AVANA CUSO , a credit union service organization that specializes in commercial real estate lending, is hosting a six-part virtual webinar series exploring effective special asset management strategies. The National Credit Union Administration reports that the median total delinquency rate reached 69 basis points at the end of 2024, up from 61 basis points at the end of 2023. the highest level since 2013. With median delinquency rates rising, this webinar series offers credit union professionals an opportunity to learn refined skills in managing distressed loans directly from industry leaders.The first session, taking place on April 23 at 10 a.m. PT, focuses on“Mastering Problem Loan Management.” This free webinar is open to all credit union professionals to discover essential strategies for handling loan documentation, learn critical insights to navigate complex loan scenarios and gain a comprehensive understanding of loan history.Steven Ellsworth, EVP Portfolio Management at AVANA Companies, will lead the series, sharing his 30+ years of expertise in managing special assets. His practical insights and hands-on approach have helped institutions navigate complex loan challenges and enhance asset performance."The knowledge gained will be invaluable as credit unions navigate the challenges of rising delinquency rates. AVANA CUSO chose to focus on special asset management because it's a critical skill set for credit unions in today's economic climate," said Steven Ellsworth, VP Asset Management at AVANA Companies. "Credit union pros should attend this series to gain practical, actionable strategies for managing delinquency rates, minimizing losses and protecting their institutions' financial health."Under the guidance of AVANA's seasoned experts, participants in the six-part series will dive into advanced strategies tailored for navigating today's dynamic financial landscape. The series provides a clear roadmap for addressing problem loans, with each section building on the previous one. Sessions will cover understanding and documenting loan details, managing delinquency, communicating effectively, engaging legal counsel, devising legal strategies and assessing collateral value."AVANA CUSO helps credit unions navigate shifting economic trends through our tech-enabled tools," said Sundip Patel, CEO of AVANA Companies. "Our advanced platforms streamline loan management processes, enhance risk assessment capabilities and provide real-time insights. This webinar series complements our technology, equipping credit unions with both the knowledge and tools to adapt and thrive in challenging economic environments."The first two webinars in the series are free and open to all credit unions. Subsequent sessions will be exclusive to AVANA CUSO partners, providing more in-depth strategies and techniques. The series continues with one webinar every two months, offering ongoing education in this sector of credit union management.To register for the webinar, visit:About AVANA CompaniesAVANA Companies (AVANA), founded in 2002, is an asset management platform aimed at building capital for a better tomorrow by stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and contributing to sustainable projects. Headquartered in Arizona, USA with regional offices in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, AVANA serves small businesses, entrepreneurs, institutional and retail investors, and credit unions in these markets. AVANA provides private credit commercial real estate loans through AVANA Capital, AVANA CUSO, Ezdaher and LendThriveTM. AVANA also offers private credit commercial investment opportunities to institutional and individual investors through AVANA Fund and EqualSeatTM.AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662. To learn more, visit or follow AVANA Companies on LinkedIn.

