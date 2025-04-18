Azerbaijan Marks Day For Int'l Monuments And Sites

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Day for Monuments and Sites is celebrated globally every year on April 18, Azernews reports.

This day was created in 1983 by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), an organization that works with UNESCO, to raise public awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving cultural heritage around the world.

ICOMOS is a significant advisory body to UNESCO's World Heritage Centre and is known for its scientific and methodical approach to safeguarding architectural and archaeological sites.

One key document on protecting cultural heritage is the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, which was adopted by UNESCO in 1972 and became effective in December 1975. This document outlines what cultural and natural heritage means. Cultural heritage includes various forms like monuments (architectural, sculptures, paintings, archaeological sites), groups of buildings, human-made objects, and landscapes that hold great historical, aesthetic, ethnological, or anthropological importance.

This year's theme, Disaster and Conflict Resilient Heritage, raises key questions about ways to enhance preparedness, risk mitigation, and emergency response in order to safeguard shared cultural heritage.

Monuments and Sites in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, the International Day for Monuments and Sites is celebrated with various events and exhibitions at historical sites, promoting the importance of preserving these landmarks. Ancient monuments that have survived until now are recognized as valuable treasures.

National Leader of the Azerbaijani People, Heydar Aliyev, who valued cultural monuments as part of the nation's heritage, worked hard to ensure their preservation. He helped create strong laws to protect these sites, including a section in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was adopted in 1995, stating that everyone is responsible for protecting historical and cultural monuments. Additionally, the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments," enacted on April 10, 1998, outlines how monuments should be valued, studied, and safeguarded.

Thanks to the efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who continues the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the restoration and care of historical monuments have become key priorities.

Several Azerbaijani monuments are now listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Azerbaijan has five sites on the list, including the Walled City of Baku with the Shirvanshah's Palace and Maiden Tower (2000); Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape (2007), Shaki Historic Center with the Khan's Palace (2019) as well as Hyrcanian forests (shared with Iran) and the Cultural Landscape of Khinalig people and the "Köç Yolu" transhumance route (2023).

According to a resolution by the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers from August 2, 2011, the country protects a wide array of monuments, including 1067 globally significant sites in Gobustan Reserve, others of international and republican importance in Icherisheher Historical and Architectural Reserve, Gala Historical and Ethnographic Reserve, Nardaran Historical and Cultural Reserve, and the Ateshgah Temple Historical and Architectural Reserve. In recent years, around 1,700 new monuments have been discovered in Azerbaijan, further enriching its cultural heritage.

To preserve the national cultural heritage, a program titled "Azerbaijan 2020: A Look into the Future" and the "State Program for the Restoration and Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments" on December 27, 2013 were approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The main goal of this program is to restore and protect our immovable historical and cultural sites, enhance and develop historical reserves, train qualified specialists in preservation and restoration, and foster cooperation with international organizations.

Throughout history, many historical monuments around the world have suffered destruction due to wars and occupations.

Sadly, this has also affected Azerbaijan. During the years of occupation, Armenian forces caused significant damage to the Azerbaijani cultural heritage. In the regions of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, numerous monuments, including 13 of global importance (6 architectural and 7 archaeological), 292 recognized nationally, 330 local sites, 22 museums, and countless cultural and educational institutions were either destroyed or severely damaged.

Thanks to the wise leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and the strength of the Azerbaijani Army, Azerbaijan's territories were liberated from the 30-year-long occupation in 2020, during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Now, following the President's directives, extensive efforts are underway to restore and share information about the historical monuments that were damaged or destroyed by the Armenian invaders. Under the attentive guidance of the country's leadership, vital work is being done to study, protect, and restore these monuments while promoting our cultural heritage internationally.

These efforts help integrate Azerbaijan into the global community while celebrating and sharing Azerbaijan's rich material and spiritual culture.