Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Size To Hit USD 15.09 Billion By 2032, Driven By Early Detection Technologies And Aging Population – SNS Insider

According to Research by SNS Insider, Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth is Fueled by Growing Demand for Advanced Biomarker Testing, AI Diagnostics, and Outpatient Screening Services Across Global Markets. Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to a new research report by SNS Insider, the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market, valued at USD 8.57 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 15.09 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The rising prevalence of prostate cancer globally, coupled with increased awareness of early diagnosis, is significantly fuelling the market. A growing geriatric population, alterations in lifestyle, and growing incidences of cancer-induced morbidity are additionally contributing to the demand for precise and efficient diagnostic methods. Advances in imaging and biomarker-based testing have improved early detection and risk stratification. Additionally, continuous research to discover new biomarkers and government-funded screening programs is fuelling market growth.

The United States Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market was USD 0.96 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast 2023-2032. Due to the existing high frequency of routine PSA screenings particularly in the United States, high level of advanced healthcare facilities, and funding support to prostate cancer research, the U.S. contributed a big share to the global market. According to estimates from the American Cancer Society, there are likely to be 299,010 new cases of prostate cancer diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024, making prostate cancer the most diagnosed cancer among American men, bringing forth a significant need for effective diagnostic solutions.

Segment Analysis

By Test Type

In 2023, the Confirmatory Tests segment accounted for 65% of the market share, making it the dominant test type in the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market. Confirmatory tests such as biopsies, and imaging tests (MRI, ultrasound), followed by advanced genomic profiling, provide accurate and definitive diagnosis after the initial screening. These are critical to confirming abnormal PSA results and assessing how aggressive and advanced cancer is. The segment is primarily gaining a higher share due to the growing adoption of biomarker tests such as PCA3 and ConfirmMDx and imaging approaches like multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) that enable enhanced precision and avoid over-diagnosis. The increasing requirement of personalized treatment plans and targeted therapies has additionally increased the need for such accurate diagnostic confirmation, driving this segment's revenue share.

By Type

In 2023, the Adenocarcinoma segment held the largest share of the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market. Adenocarcinoma is the most common type of prostate cancer and accounts for over 95% of all prostate cancer diagnoses. This involves cancer which starts in the prostate's glandular cells, and its frequency is logically proportional to the growing demand for diagnosis. Most diagnoses start with PSA testing, then multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) and a biopsy for confirmation. The segment will be fueled by growing public health campaigns as well as clinical research improving diagnosis accuracy via molecular testing. In addition, the increasing development of novel AI-based diagnostic platforms with better accuracy for early detection of adenocarcinoma is also supporting segmental growth.

By End Use

Outpatient Facilities accounted for the largest share of the market revenue in 2023, due to convenience, cost-effectiveness, and the rising availability of advanced diagnostic tools. Outpatient diagnostic centers provide PSA tests, imaging services, and biopsy procedures without the need for hospital admission, drawing a burgeoning population of health-conscious patients opting for early screening. These facilities also have the latest digital platforms, even telemedicine, that facilitate the diagnostics process. Lower healthcare costs, rapid test turnaround, and minimal disruption to patient schedules further solidify the shift toward outpatient care. Outpatient diagnostic clinics are fast becoming the preferred choice for prostate cancer testing, especially for men over the age of 50 due to rising health awareness.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Test Type



Preliminary Tests

PSA Tests

Free PSA Test

Total PSA Test

Other Preliminary Tests

Confirmatory Tests

Pca3 Test

Trans-Rectal Ultrasound Biopsy Test

By Type



Adenocarcinoma

Interstitial Cell Carcinoma Other

By End User



Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Home Care Research & Manufacturing

Regional Insights

North America held a 43.26% revenue share in the global market in 2023. Early adoption of advanced diagnostics, a robust healthcare infrastructure, and high levels of awareness put the region's leadership. The presence of key players such as Myriad Genetics, Exact Sciences, and Abbott Laboratories, as well as collaboration between research institutions and government bodies like the National Cancer Institute (NCI), supports innovation and accessibility in diagnostics. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) remains in favour of early screening in high-risk populations, generating uptake of diagnostics. Furthermore, Canada and Mexico are also witnessing growing demand for PSA testing and confirmatory imaging, contributing to regional growth.

Europe is the second-largest region, led by countries like Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, where cancer screening programs are widely implemented. The European Association of Urology (EAU) still advises men over the age of 50 to receive regular screenings. Supportive government policies towards the treatment in the form of subsidies, insurance coverage, and continued clinical studies serve as factors influencing adoption across the continent. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The market growth is also driven by a surging population aged 65 years and above, as well as a high prevalence of lifestyle-related cancers, coupled with the influx of investments in healthcare from nations such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The increase in awareness and access to prostate cancer diagnostics can also be attributed to public health awareness campaigns, as well as the proliferation of private diagnostic centers.

Recent Developments



In February 2024, Exact Sciences launched a new version of its Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test, offering greater predictive accuracy for men with low- and intermediate-risk cancer. Myriad Genetics also announced FDA approval in March 2024 for its Prolaris test upgrade, which would improve the gene expression panel used to evaluate the prognosis of prostate cancer.





