AFU Spox: Russians Failed To Recapture Single Position Of AFU In South

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces, despite changing their tactics, failed to recapture any positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the southern front.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn.

“Today, the enemy in the southern direction has gathered a certain amount of forces and means to conduct assault operations, mainly with small groups of infantry. In addition, he has already conducted assault operations twice as part of units. That is, he changed his tactics. And these units were roughly up to a mechanized, motorized rifle battalion. The enemy used both military equipment and armored vehicles, as well as tanks, but after conducting this assault, which lasted more than two and a half hours, they did not succeed, but only suffered some losses, so the first time, which took place on Sunday, and the second time, which was the day before yesterday, there was no success, because the enemy was not able to take back any positions from the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” Voloshyn said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian occupation forces have intensified their activities in the Orikhiv sector and instead of assault groups, they have started operating as assault units.