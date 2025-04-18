Eazydtf Expands Capacity With Major Investment In Large Format DTF Printing Technology

10 New DTF Printers being delivered at EazyDTF

Leading DTF transfer company adds ten new printers, offering nationwide same-day shipping and unmatched print quality.

FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EazyDTF , a leading provider of high-quality direct-to-film (DTF) transfer printing services, today announced a significant expansion of its production capabilities with the acquisition of ten new large format DTF printers. This major investment reinforces the company's commitment to meeting growing customer demand while maintaining industry-leading quality and turnaround times.The new state-of-the-art printing equipment will boost EazyDTF's production capacity by over 200%, enabling the company to fulfill larger orders more efficiently while maintaining its signature vibrant colors and sharp print quality. This expansion also supports the company's same-day shipping guarantee for all orders placed before 2 PM EST."This investment represents a pivotal moment in our company's growth," said the CEO of EazyDTF. "By significantly expanding our production capacity, we're able to better serve customers across the United States without compromising on the exceptional print quality and customer service that have become our hallmarks."EazyDTF has built its reputation on providing affordable, high-quality DTF transfers that deliver unmatched brightness, detail, and durability. The company's transfers are compatible with a wide range of fabrics and materials, making them ideal for businesses of all sizes – from independent clothing designers to large-scale apparel manufacturers.Key benefits of EazyDTF's expanded services include:- Nationwide shipping throughout the United States- Same-day shipping for all orders received before 2 PM EST- No minimum order requirements- Superior color vibrancy and print sharpness- Comprehensive design services for custom transfers- Gang sheet options for maximum efficiency and cost savingsThe DTF printing process has revolutionized custom apparel production by allowing for unlimited colors, highly detailed designs, and exceptional durability on virtually any fabric. Unlike traditional screen printing or heat transfer vinyl, DTF transfers can reproduce photorealistic images with vibrant colors while maintaining softness and breathability in the finished product."Our customers consistently tell us that the quality of our transfers exceeds their expectations," added the Director of Operations. "With our expanded production capabilities, we can now deliver that same exceptional quality to more customers with even faster turnaround times."EazyDTF offers a range of DTF products, including custom transfers in various sizes, build-your-own gang sheets, and UV DTF sticker transfers. The company serves a diverse clientele, from small businesses and custom apparel shops to event coordinators and promotional product companies.For more information about EazyDTF's expanded services or to place an order, visit or contact the company at ....### About EazyDTFEazyDTF specializes in high-quality direct-to-film transfer printing for apparel and accessories. Based in Florida, the company provides nationwide service with a focus on exceptional quality, affordable pricing, and outstanding customer service. EazyDTF offers no setup fees, no design fees, no minimums, and fast shipping times.

