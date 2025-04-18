4SIM Signs Mous With Chinese Institutions To Boost Cooperation In Green And Industrial Technologies

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Memorandums of Understanding on cooperation were signed between Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) and two major Chinese organizations - the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and the World Internet of Things Convention (WIOTC), Azernews reports.

The agreements were concluded during the China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference held in Beijing, co-organized by AZPROMO, the Azerbaijani Trade Representative's Office in China, and China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), with support from the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission.

According to 4SIM, the event gathered officials from both countries and about 200 entrepreneurs from sectors including energy, industry, logistics, agriculture, and ICT. Executive Director of 4SIM Fariz Jafarov also delivered a presentation on the center's initiatives in integrating fourth industrial revolution technologies into Azerbaijan's economy and its prospects for international collaboration.

During the visit, Jafarov also held a bilateral meeting with CAICT Vice President Li Guanyu, where the sides discussed potential areas of cooperation.

The signed MoUs aim to foster joint work in industrial, green, and sustainable development technologies, and cover areas such as technology transfer, knowledge exchange, joint projects, and collaborative research programs.