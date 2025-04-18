403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump And Meloni Signal Confidence In U.S.-E.U. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Standoff
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met in Washington this week, aiming to ease tensions over US tariffs on European goods.
Both leaders voiced strong confidence in reaching a trade agreement before the 90-day suspension on higher tariffs expires in July. Trump stated he felt certain a deal would happen.
Meloni positioned herself as a mediator, though she admitted she could not negotiate for the entire European Union. The US currently imposes a 25% tariff on European steel, aluminum, and automobiles, along with a 10% general tariff on most other imports.
Trump justified these measures as a response to what he calls unfair barriers against American products. The European Union, representing 27 countries, has responded by approving countermeasures targeting €18 billion worth of U.S. goods.
However, they paused their implementation to allow negotiations to proceed. Meloni's visit marks the first by a European leader since Trump enacted and then temporarily reduced these tariffs.
She stressed the importance of open dialogue and expressed hope that Italy could act as a bridge between the US and the EU. Trump, meanwhile, insisted he was not in a hurry to finalize a deal, arguing that tariffs benefit the US economy.
Tensions Rise Amid Economic and Security Disputes
The two leaders also discussed defense spending, energy imports, and broader economic ties. Meloni announced plans for Italian companies to invest €10 billion in the US and for Italy to increase imports of American energy.
She emphasized the need for Western unity, adapting Trump's slogan to call for making the West“great again.” Despite the positive rhetoric, the underlying positions remain far apart.
The US demands a minimum 10% tariff on foreign imports, while the EU seeks a return to lower, mutually agreed tariffs. The EU has also tightened safeguards to protect its steel industry and established a task force to monitor trade flows.
The outcome of these negotiations will have significant economic implications. The EU and US together account for over €1 trillion in annual trade. Any failure to reach a deal risks escalating tariffs, which could disrupt supply chains and slow economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.
The next three months will test whether business interests and diplomatic efforts can overcome entrenched positions and avoid a costly trade war.
Both leaders voiced strong confidence in reaching a trade agreement before the 90-day suspension on higher tariffs expires in July. Trump stated he felt certain a deal would happen.
Meloni positioned herself as a mediator, though she admitted she could not negotiate for the entire European Union. The US currently imposes a 25% tariff on European steel, aluminum, and automobiles, along with a 10% general tariff on most other imports.
Trump justified these measures as a response to what he calls unfair barriers against American products. The European Union, representing 27 countries, has responded by approving countermeasures targeting €18 billion worth of U.S. goods.
However, they paused their implementation to allow negotiations to proceed. Meloni's visit marks the first by a European leader since Trump enacted and then temporarily reduced these tariffs.
She stressed the importance of open dialogue and expressed hope that Italy could act as a bridge between the US and the EU. Trump, meanwhile, insisted he was not in a hurry to finalize a deal, arguing that tariffs benefit the US economy.
Tensions Rise Amid Economic and Security Disputes
The two leaders also discussed defense spending, energy imports, and broader economic ties. Meloni announced plans for Italian companies to invest €10 billion in the US and for Italy to increase imports of American energy.
She emphasized the need for Western unity, adapting Trump's slogan to call for making the West“great again.” Despite the positive rhetoric, the underlying positions remain far apart.
The US demands a minimum 10% tariff on foreign imports, while the EU seeks a return to lower, mutually agreed tariffs. The EU has also tightened safeguards to protect its steel industry and established a task force to monitor trade flows.
The outcome of these negotiations will have significant economic implications. The EU and US together account for over €1 trillion in annual trade. Any failure to reach a deal risks escalating tariffs, which could disrupt supply chains and slow economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.
The next three months will test whether business interests and diplomatic efforts can overcome entrenched positions and avoid a costly trade war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment