Weekly Recap: 10 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

"The Visionary Ventures Program represents our commitment to creating change in underserved communities," said Anthony, Paul, and Wade in a joint statement. "By partnering with Stackwell, we're offering holistic financial education and development resources to help businesses thrive, particularly during these challenging times as our community works to rebuild from the wildfires."As the inflation rate falls, people's 'magic number' for retirement drops $200K, returning to 2022 and 2023 levels. However, among Americans who have retirement savings, one in four (25%) say they have just one year or less of their current annual income put aside for it.Single-family home prices increased 5.2 percent from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025, largely unchanged from the previous quarter's year-over-year growth pace of 5.3 percent, according to the latest reading of the Fannie Mae Home Price Index. The FNM-HPI is a national, repeat-transaction home price index measuring the average, quarterly price change for all single-family properties in the United States, excluding condos.Established in 2021 as a joint venture between CME Group and S&P Global, OSTTRA serves the global financial ecosystem with a comprehensive suite of critical post-trade offerings across interest rates, FX, credit and equity asset classes. OSTTRA provides end-to-end connectivity and workflow solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, and other market participants across trade processing, trade lifecycle, and optimization.For many Americans, being single in retirement was not part of their life's plan. Yet millions will face their second act without a partner, adding financial strain to this significant life transition, according to a new Advisor Authority study powered by the Nationwide Retirement Institute."The Index data indicate that employees are more likely to stay put in the coming months, and there's a rising sense of unease among workers regarding their job prospects. While this is good news for employers facing chronic labor shortages, it's a tough situation for employers who now must reduce their labor costs," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting.Guillaume Pousaz, CEO at Checkout said: "Payments performance is critical at this enterprise-level scale, and our technology, data, and acquiring expertise will help eBay maximize acceptance in global markets and drive efficiency across its platform. Together, we're shaping the future of the digital economy.""The Middle East and Africa are at the forefront of the digital transformation, yet financial barriers still limit growth for many," said Otto Williams, senior vice president, regional head and general manager, Middle East and Africa, at PayPal. "At PayPal, we're committed to changing that. By partnering with TerraPay, we're making it easier for businesses and individuals to make cross-border transactions, quickly, securely, and without friction."Founded in 1989 in New York City's Greenwich Village, Crunch has grown from a single gym with a unique "No Judgments" philosophy into one of the fastest-growing and most respected fitness brands in the world. Leonard Green & Partners, a leading private equity investment firm, will acquire a majority interest in Crunch Fitness from TPG Growth and Crunch's minority shareholders.In a move that would change the financial landscape of Southern California, California Coast Credit Union (Cal Coast) and San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) have announced plans to merge, pending regulatory approval and a Cal Coast membership vote. Upon approval, the combined credit union will boast a powerhouse organization with assets totaling nearly $13.5 billion, 65 branch locations, and more than 1,400 employees.

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season kicked off this week and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for Bank of America, PNC, KeyCorp, Truist, Ally Financial and Huntington Bancshares.

