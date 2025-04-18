Fresh Vegetables Market Outlook 2025-2034: Fresh Del Monte Produce, Dole, And Conagra Brands Lead The $1.6 Trillion Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|134
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$949.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1.6 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Industry impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vegetable type, 2021-2034 (USD Bn) (Ton)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Leafy greens
5.2.1 Lettuce
5.2.2 Spinach
5.2.3 Kale
5.2.4 Swiss chard
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Cruciferous vegetables
5.3.1 Broccoli
5.3.2 Cauliflower
5.3.3 Cabbage
5.3.4 Brussels sprouts
5.3.5 Others
5.4 Root vegetables
5.4.1 Carrots
5.4.2 Potatoes
5.4.3 Beets
5.4.4 Radishes
5.4.5 Others
5.5 Allium vegetables
5.5.1 Onions
5.5.2 Garlic
5.5.3 Leeks
5.5.4 Shallots
5.5.5 Others
5.6 Solanaceous Vegetables
5.6.1 Tomatoes
5.6.2 Peppers
5.6.3 Eggplants
5.6.4 Others
5.7 Legumes
5.7.1 Peas
5.7.2 Beans
5.7.3 Lentils
5.7.4 Others
5.8 Cucurbitaceous vegetables
5.8.1 Cucumbers
5.8.2 Zucchinis
5.8.3 Pumpkins
5.8.4 Melons
5.8.5 Others
5.9 Others
5.9.1 Corn
5.9.2 Asparagus
5.9.3 Artichokes
5.9.4 Others
5.9.5 Organic
5.9.6 Convectional
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021 - (USD Bn) (Ton)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Household consumption
6.3 Food processing
6.4 Food service
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021 - (USD Bn) (Ton)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Retail stores
7.3 Online retailing
7.4 Farmers market
7.5 Specialty stores
7.6 Foodservice providers
7.7 Wholesale markets
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Bn) (Ton)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Ardo Group
9.2 Bonduelle Group
9.3 Calavo Growers
9.4 Conagra Brands
9.5 Church Brothers Farms
9.6 Dole Food Company
9.7 Fresh Del Monte Produce
9.8 Green Giant
9.9 Lipman Family Farms
9.10 Mann Packing Company
9.11 Nestle S.A.
9.12 SunFed
9.13 Taylor Farms
9.14 The Kraft Heinz Company
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment