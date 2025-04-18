Fresh Vegetables Market Outlook 2025-2034: Fresh Del Monte Produce, Dole, And Conagra Brands Lead The $1.6 Trillion Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Vegetable Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fresh Vegetable Market was valued at USD 949.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.6 trillion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.7%, driven by shifting consumer preferences, sustainability concerns, and technological advancements in agriculture. As people become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for fresh, nutrient-dense produce. Consumers are prioritizing chemical-free, organic vegetables, leading to a surge in demand for sustainably sourced options. The market is evolving as eco-conscious purchasing habits reshape production and distribution strategies. Enhanced supply chain efficiency, bolstered by technological improvements in farming techniques and storage solutions, ensures a steady supply of fresh vegetables throughout the year.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of plant-based diets and increasing urbanization are fueling demand. Governments worldwide are promoting sustainable agricultural practices, while advancements in vertical farming and hydroponics are enabling higher yields and reduced resource consumption. The expansion of e-commerce platforms is further driving market accessibility, making it easier for consumers to purchase fresh vegetables directly from farms.

Consumer demand is shaping market dynamics, with a growing inclination toward organic and locally sourced vegetables. The market is categorized by nature into leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, root vegetables, allium vegetables, solanaceous vegetables, legumes, cucurbitaceous vegetables, and others. Leafy greens lead the segment, holding a 19.1% share due to their high nutritional content and rising popularity in plant-based diets. Organic vegetables are gaining traction as consumers seek pesticide-free, eco-friendly options.

Household consumption dominates the market, accounting for 60.4% of total demand. Consumers are increasingly focusing on fresh, whole foods as part of their daily meals. Marketing campaigns highlighting the benefits of consuming fresh vegetables are significantly influencing purchasing decisions. As plant-based eating trends gain momentum, more people are opting for minimally processed foods rich in essential nutrients. The demand for fresh produce in the food service and food processing sectors is also expanding, driven by restaurants and manufacturers incorporating healthier ingredients into their offerings.

In the United States, the fresh vegetable market generated USD 107.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 185.5 billion by 2034, growing at a rate of 6.1%. The shift toward organic and sustainably sourced produce is gaining traction, with consumers preferring farm-to-table options. The growing interest in convenience-focused food choices, such as pre-washed and ready-to-cook vegetables, is further propelling market growth. As dietary preferences continue evolving toward fresh, locally grown produce, the industry is set to experience sustained expansion, supported by technological advancements and shifting consumer behaviors.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $949.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.6 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vegetable type, 2021-2034 (USD Bn) (Ton)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Leafy greens

5.2.1 Lettuce

5.2.2 Spinach

5.2.3 Kale

5.2.4 Swiss chard

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Cruciferous vegetables

5.3.1 Broccoli

5.3.2 Cauliflower

5.3.3 Cabbage

5.3.4 Brussels sprouts

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Root vegetables

5.4.1 Carrots

5.4.2 Potatoes

5.4.3 Beets

5.4.4 Radishes

5.4.5 Others

5.5 Allium vegetables

5.5.1 Onions

5.5.2 Garlic

5.5.3 Leeks

5.5.4 Shallots

5.5.5 Others

5.6 Solanaceous Vegetables

5.6.1 Tomatoes

5.6.2 Peppers

5.6.3 Eggplants

5.6.4 Others

5.7 Legumes

5.7.1 Peas

5.7.2 Beans

5.7.3 Lentils

5.7.4 Others

5.8 Cucurbitaceous vegetables

5.8.1 Cucumbers

5.8.2 Zucchinis

5.8.3 Pumpkins

5.8.4 Melons

5.8.5 Others

5.9 Others

5.9.1 Corn

5.9.2 Asparagus

5.9.3 Artichokes

5.9.4 Others

5.9.5 Organic

5.9.6 Convectional

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021 - (USD Bn) (Ton)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Household consumption

6.3 Food processing

6.4 Food service

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021 - (USD Bn) (Ton)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Retail stores

7.3 Online retailing

7.4 Farmers market

7.5 Specialty stores

7.6 Foodservice providers

7.7 Wholesale markets

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Bn) (Ton)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 UAE

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Ardo Group

9.2 Bonduelle Group

9.3 Calavo Growers

9.4 Conagra Brands

9.5 Church Brothers Farms

9.6 Dole Food Company

9.7 Fresh Del Monte Produce

9.8 Green Giant

9.9 Lipman Family Farms

9.10 Mann Packing Company

9.11 Nestle S.A.

9.12 SunFed

9.13 Taylor Farms

9.14 The Kraft Heinz Company

