Sagar Parikrama Mission: Women Sailors Cross Dangerous 'Cape Of Good Hope'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, currently on the Sagar Parikrama mission, have successfully crossed one of the most challenging sea routes in the world -- the iconic Cape of Good Hope.

Sailing aboard the Indian Navy's vessel INSV Tarini, the officers are on their return journey to India after completing the ambitious Vishwa Sagar Parikrama, a circumnavigation of the globe.

The Cape of Good Hope, notorious for its strong winds, towering waves, and unpredictable weather, marks a significant milestone in their voyage.

The Indian Navy hailed this feat as a major accomplishment in the mission.

According to an official statement, "Successfully navigating the treacherous waters of the Southern Ocean is a testament to the courage and seamanship of the crew. In the course of this circumnavigation, they have now crossed three major capes -- Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin, and Cape Horn. Their journey exemplifies determination, resilience, and exceptional teamwork."

In February this year, both the sailors – Dilna and Roopa -- crossed Cape Horn, located at the southern tip of South America, while sailing on the third leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition.

The Navy emphasised that the journey of Lieutenant Commanders is symbolic of India's growing presence in the realm of global maritime exploration and adventure. The officers are expected to arrive in Goa by the end of May, after completing a gruelling 40,000 km voyage.

Earlier this week, the officers departed from Cape Town, South Africa, where they were felicitated by India's High Commissioner to South Africa Prabhat Kumar, Vice President of Western Cape Regan Allen, former international cricketer Jonty Rhodes, and Kirsten Neuschafer, winner of the Golden Globe Race 2022–23 and renowned solo sailor.

The Sagar Parikrama route is infamous for its harsh and unpredictable maritime conditions, often testing even the most experienced sailors.

By successfully navigating through these perilous waters, the two Indian Navy officers have set a new benchmark for Indian sailing and inspired a new generation of maritime adventurers.