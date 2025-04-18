MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) NASA selects ​HEBI to develop construction robots for building on the moon

April 18, 2025 by Mark Allinson

HEBI Robotics has entered into a Non-Reimbursable Space Act Agreement with NASA's Ames Research Center to support the development of autonomous robotic systems for assembling infrastructure on the lunar surface.

This collaboration is part of NASA's Autonomous Robotic Assembly of Lunar Surface Infrastructure (ARC-LSI) Study, aiming to advance technologies for constructing adaptable structures in space.​

Building upon the Automated Reconfigurable Mission Adaptive Digital Assembly Systems (ARMADAS) project, the partnership focuses on creating modular habitats, satellites, and telescopes using autonomous multi-agent robotic systems.

These systems will feature advanced path-planning and control algorithms, enabling efficient assembly without the need to design robotic systems from scratch.​

Bob Raida, CEO of HEBI Robotics, said:“Our expertise in robotic actuation and modular systems integration brings essential value to the project.

“HEBI's advanced robotic technology platform provides a versatile, configurable solution for building self-assembling structures capable of adapting to various mission requirements.

“By working together, HEBI and NASA aim to develop lunar rail infrastructure, robotic assembly techniques, and innovative modular components to meet NASA's future exploration goals.”

The collaboration will assist NASA in exploring concepts for assembling and deploying modular structural systems, evaluating system integration for lunar infrastructure, and developing robotics systems aligned with NASA's mission priorities.

Building real estate on the moon

Several space agencies and organizations worldwide are actively developing plans to establish infrastructure on the Moon. Here are some notable projects:​

1. NASA's Artemis Program and Lunar Habitat Plans (USA)

NASA aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon by 2040 through its Artemis program. Key initiatives include:​

Lunar Homestead Project: In collaboration with construction company ICON, NASA plans to deploy 3D printers to the lunar surface to build habitats using lunar regolith, creating structures known as“lunar concrete.” ​

Infrastructure Development: The agency is working on developing foundational infrastructure to support long-term human habitation, including power systems, life support, and mobility solutions. ​

2. International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) by China and Russia

China and Russia are jointly developing the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), aiming to establish a robotic lunar base by 2035 near the Moon's south pole. The project envisions:​

Phased Construction: The initial phase focuses on robotic exploration and infrastructure setup, with plans to expand to a more comprehensive station by 2045. ​

International Collaboration: China has invited over 50 countries and numerous international organizations to participate in the ILRS project, promoting a cooperative approach to lunar exploration. ​

3. European Space Agency's Lunar Habitat Master Plan

The European Space Agency (ESA), in partnership with architectural firm Hassell Studio and Cranfield University, has developed the Lunar Habitat Master Plan. This concept includes:​

Modular Design: A scalable habitat system designed to accommodate up to 144 people, focusing on modularity and adaptability to different lunar environments. ​

Sustainable Living: Incorporation of sustainable practices, such as utilizing local resources and designing for long-term habitation.​

Prime direction

These initiatives reflect a global commitment to advancing lunar exploration and establishing a human presence on the Moon.

The collaboration between HEBI Robotics and NASA Ames on autonomous robotic assembly aligns with these broader efforts, contributing to the development of technologies essential for constructing lunar infrastructure.​