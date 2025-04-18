Al Sadd One Victory Away From OSL Triumph As Al Duhail Await Final Twist

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd face a straightforward equation to retain their Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) title and secure the coveted Falcon Shield for a record-extending 18th time – defeat Al Ahli at home in today's final round.

A slip in this decisive clash, however, could cost the reigning champions the title, as Al Duhail trail them by just two points. The Red Knights will take on bottom-placed Al Khor in their final fixture of the season.

All 12 teams will be in simultaneous action in the concluding round of the OSL. With several key positions already decided, the spotlight will firmly be on Al Sadd and Al Duhail, who have pushed the title race to the wire.



Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez

Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez emphasised that his side is fully focused and ready for the high-stakes clash, expressing confidence in his players to“rise to the occasion.”

“This match is like a final for us. Ultimately, winning the league title is very important, as it comes after 22 rounds of competition. The situation is still in our hands and that is positive,” Sanchez told a press conference yesterday.

Standing in Al Sadd's way are Igor Biscan's Al Ahli, who have had an impressive campaign, clinching a Qatar Cup berth and securing fourth place in the standings.

Al Ahli held Al Sadd to a 2-2 draw in the first leg, and Sanchez was quick to acknowledge the Brigadiers' quality and potential threat.

“Al Ahli have an organised team with a strong attack, and they possess players capable of making a difference. We had a tough draw against them in the first leg, and it's clear they've had a remarkable season,” Sanchez said.

Al Duhail eye win – and hope for fortune

Al Duhail's path to the title is more complicated. A win over Al Khor alone won't suffice – they'll also be hoping Al Ahli can stun Al Sadd.

If both title contenders finish level on points, goal difference will decide the champions, where Al Sadd currently hold a four-goal edge over Al Duhail.



Al Duhail coach Christophe Galtier

Al Duhail coach Christophe Galtier remains hopeful despite the narrow window of opportunity, as his team led the table for most of the season before slipping to second in Round 20.

“The chances are very slim, but anything is possible in football – whether it's a win, a draw, or a loss. These are the realities of the game. First and foremost, we must win against Al Khor,” said Galtier.

“If we win the title, of course we'll deserve it. And if Al Sadd do it, they'll deserve it too. Our players must understand that they still have a chance to win.”

Final-round action across the league

Elsewhere, Al Gharafa, who have already locked in third place – five points ahead of Al Ahli – will conclude their season against Al Shahania, who are eyeing a seventh-place finish. They trail Al Wakrah, who currently hold that spot, by a single point.

Al Rayyan will aim to secure fifth place when they face Qatar SC, while Al Shamal – just one point behind the Lions – take on Al Wakrah in a parallel contest.

Al Arabi will square off with Umm Salal in another final-round matchup.

Meanwhile, Al Sailiya, newly crowned champions of the Second Division League on Wednesday, will return to the OSL replacing relegated Al Khor. Runners-up Al Markhiya are set to face Umm Salal in a playoff for a place in the top flight.