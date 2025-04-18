Babil Khan Makes A Startling Revelation About His Father Irrfan Khan's Iconic Show ‘Chandrakanta'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Babil Khan, who is soon to be seen in the thriller 'Logout' on Zee5, has revealed that he has not watched his father's iconic show 'Chandrakanta'. In an exclusive interaction with IANS Babil Khan spoke about his latest film 'Logout', his social media fans and his father Irrfan Khan's legacy.

When asked if he has seen Irrfan Khan's work from the 90s, he said, "I haven't watched Chandrakanta, though I've watched most of his movies, but not many from the 90s." Adding to that, he said, "I've just watched a few scenes from Chandrakanta, but not all the episodes."

Babil also spoke about Irrfan Khan's project at FTII during the 90s. Throwing light on the same, he said, "After NSD, he worked on a lot of projects at FTII. I feel that when a person surrenders so much to their work and art, they always remain alive through their work."

Earlier in an interaction with IANS Babil Khan revealed about a particular scene that left a lasting impression on him as an actor. Babil told IANS, "A particular scene towards the end where he says something powerful did leave an impact on me. There's a moment where he's talking to his fans, and he says,“Please don't follow me.” He goes into the real truth behind his need for validation, which comes from being away from his parents-being separated from them because of the phone and social media. I don't want to reveal too much, but there's a dialogue where I slap my father. We did 20 takes of that scene because it had to be shot from different angles and reliving that moment each time was very difficult. Yeah, that was a scene that completely shook me.”