Fully Embracing International Standards: New Compliance Framework Of JZMOR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, JZMOR Exchange , dedicated to promoting the healthy development of the digital asset industry, announced a comprehensive upgrade to its global compliance system. This strategic adjustment covers key areas such as AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer), reflecting the unwavering goal of JZMOR-to provide users with a trading experience that aligns closely with international standards.







JZMOR CEO Marsh Noah stated:“Compliance is the cornerstone of financial industry development and our commitment to users. By deeply understanding and implementing global regulatory requirements, we aim not only to provide users with a secure trading environment but also to set a benchmark for healthy industry development.”

To better adapt to the increasingly stringent financial regulatory environments worldwide, JZMOR has made systematic adjustments. The platform has deployed localized compliance teams in major global markets to ensure that all operations adhere to local regulations.

In addition, JZMOR has strengthened its user data privacy protection mechanisms. Under the latest framework, user personal data will be protected by multi-layer encryption and will comply with international data protection laws such as GDPR, further enhancing user trust.“Data privacy is a core focus for us. We must ensure that the personal information of every user flows securely and transparently on our platform,” Marsh Noah emphasized.

By integrating advanced identity verification technologies, JZMOR has not only improved verification efficiency but also significantly reduced the complexity of user operations, delivering a smoother registration and usage experience.

“We hope to raise overall industry standards through compliance and provide users with a trustworthy digital financial ecosystem,” Marsh Noah added.“In the future, we will continue to strengthen cooperation with global regulatory authorities to ensure JZMOR remains at the forefront of compliance-driven development.”

As the global digital asset market becomes increasingly standardized, JZMOR will continue to focus on technological innovation, driving comprehensive improvements in compliance and user experience. Compliance is not just the baseline for the financial industry but also a bridge to the future. JZMOR firmly believes that by strictly adhering to regulations and embracing change, the digital asset industry will thrive with even greater vitality.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Helen Zack ...