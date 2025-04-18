Pollution Biggest Challenge, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reflected upon the challenges related to her high-voltage assignment, claiming that the 'decay' in the city due to the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is likely to take some time for reversal.

Talking to IANS, CM Gupta said: "There are challenges in every field. The previous governments have pushed the city into such a poor state that we need to work on all aspects, including broken roads, blocked sewers or drains."

Highlighting pollution as a priority area, she said: "The government is working overtime to implement a year-long plan to fight pollution. Till the time the results of these efforts start bringing about a perceptible change, we will have to bear with the existing conditions in the city."

She said there was no running away from the dark truth that Delhi is suffering due to pollution.

"The previous governments never acted in the direction of addressing the pollution problem," she said, highlighting steps taken by the BJP government for dust mitigation and checking vehicular emissions.

She added that for cleaning the city's air, the government is also looking to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs).

"We want more and more people to use EVs," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Gupta attended a meeting at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he reviewed Yamuna cleaning and suggested the use of space technology and engagement of the community for rejuvenating the holy river and delivering a memorable experience to Chhath devotees.

Hitting out at the AAP leaders for pursuing politics of falsehood, the Chief Minister said: "They are good story makers, and they are trying to build a false narrative on power cuts."

There are no public complaints about power cuts and the situation is completely under control, she said, dismissing as a "gimmick" the photos of "candle-light" dinners being posted on social media by AAP leaders to exaggerate their claims of rampant power cuts in the city under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.