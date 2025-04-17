Deloitte Middle East Announces Technology FAST 50 Rankings For The Program's Fourth Edition



Saudi Arabia leads this year's rankings with 30% of listed companies, followed by the UAE (28%) and Cyprus (16%) Ranked companies recorded an average growth rate of 8,823%, with 29 achieving over 1,000% growth, a new record for the program

Deloitte Middle East has released the results of the fourth edition of the Middle East Technology Fast 50 program, recognizing the fastest-growing technology companies across the region. The program ranks companies based on revenue growth over the past four years and showcases the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that continues to define the region's technology landscape.

This year marked a new milestone, with over 200 applications received for the first time from across the Middle East and Cyprus, reflecting growing engagement and maturity in the region's start-up ecosystem. Saudi Arabia led in terms of representation, accounting for 30% of the ranked companies, followed by the UAE (28%) and Cyprus (16%).

The average growth rate across the Fast 50 rankings reached 8,823%, with 29 companies achieving more than 1,000% growth, up from 21 in the previous edition. Fintech (22%) and Software (31%) emerged as the dominant sectors once again. The company with the highest growth rate within the Fast 50 category reported a 20,164% increase, highlighting the exceptional scalability of the top-performing entrants.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East said:“It is always exciting to witness the breadth of innovation emerging from this region. The fourth edition of Technology Fast 50 program demonstrates what can be accomplished when vision is paired with execution. We are proud to celebrate and support these founders, whose success will drive a more connected, resilient, and future-looking regional economy.”

The Fast 50 Top 3 featured companies from Cyprus and Saudi Arabia, while the Rising Star category – which recognizes younger companies with strong potential – was led by entrants from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The fourth edition also saw progress in diversity, with 18% of ranked companies being women-led, up from 15% last year. In line with Deloitte's commitment to inclusion, the Women in Leadership category continued to shine a spotlight on female-led tech ventures that meet the Fast 50 program's core ranking criteria.

A new category introduced this year, Kiyadat, focused on highlighting the achievements of GCC national founders. The category received strong interest and reflected the growing role of local talent in building the technology ecosystem. The Impact category, aimed at companies placing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles at the heart of their mission, introduced an independent Impact Jury for the fourth edition of Fast 50. Nominees were evaluated across three key dimensions: impact, excellence, and implementation, following a structured pitching process.

Looking ahead, Deloitte will host a series of Fast 50 Connect events across the region in May to recognize this year's winners and provide further opportunities to connect with investors, corporates, and peers from the wider Fast 50 network, helping amplify success for program participants.

By identifying and recognizing companies in the Middle East and Cyprus that demonstrate exceptional growth and innovation, the Technology Fast 50 program helps solidify their role in shaping the future of the wider region's economy.

For further information about the fourth edition of Deloitte Technology Fast 50, please visit: Deloitte