Signs Not Good For US-Iran Nuke Deal Badly Needed For Stability

MENAFN - Asia Times) For the second week in a row , senior officials from the United States and Iran will get together to take part in talks about the Iranian nuclear programme. It's the second round in the latest negotiations – the first having taken place in Oman on April 12.

But recent statements from both the White House and senior Iranian officials, including a difference of opinion on where the talks should be held, suggest that rapid diplomatic successes may not be forthcoming.

Donald Trump's stance on Iran has been unsurprisingly belligerent. It was the first Trump administration that withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed the policy of“maximum pressure” on Iran. Since returning to the Oval Office, Trump has reimposed this policy of maximum pressure.

Posting on X , the US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, declared that“Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program.” He also called for verification of any missiles stockpiled in the Islamic Republic.

Iranian officials vociferously rejected these US demands, with the foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, asserting that the missile program is not for discussion .

Tehran wants a deal

There is little doubt that Iran wants a deal, perhaps even needs a deal. It has been hit hard by sanctions over the past decade, which have hollowed out the country's middle class.

Israel's military strikes on Iran and its allies over the past year have eroded the ideological and military clout of the Islamic Republic and the wider“axis of resistance.” With the weakening of many of its allies, Iran's missiles possess even greater importance as a deterrence.