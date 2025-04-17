Top-Rated Software: Softwarereviews' Most Loved List Revealed By Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As organizations become more dependent on their software providers, the strength of the customer relationship becomes an important metric for comparing vendors, with "Love" being the strongest measure of all. The results show that the software solutions that consistently earn user trust and satisfaction are those that play a critical role in organizational success. By delivering an exceptional user experience and meeting real-world needs, they drive strong adoption, foster loyalty, and enhance overall productivity. Solutions that resonate deeply with users often become embedded in organizational workflows, creating lasting value and supporting both individual and enterprise-wide goals.

Info-Tech identified the top solutions by evaluating real end-user feedback and collecting up to 130 data points on software performance. These results are aggregated into the Net Promoter Score (NPS), a widely recognized metric that measures user sentiment and customer satisfaction based on the likelihood of users recommending a product or service. The firm's methodology emphasizes that the rankings are based exclusively on genuine user reviews without the influence of analysts or vendors.

Top 10 Most Loved Software Solutions

The following ranked list of Most Loved software solutions have earned the highest levels of user satisfaction and emotional connection among users over the past year, based on their ability to drive meaningful impact and overall effectiveness in supporting organizational goals:

Google Cloud , + 98% NPS, provides the building blocks to quickly develop everything from simple websites to complex applications.CMW Platform , + 98% NPS, is a powerful and flexible enterprise-level platform that inspires organizations by enabling digital transformation without coding.Laserfiche , + 97% NPS, helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions.TeamViewer , + 97% NPS, facilitates secure remote connectivity to IT systems for instant, reliable support.Calendly , + 97% NPS, is a hub for scheduling meetings professionally and efficiently, eliminating the hassle of back-and-forth emails.Cognism , + 97% NPS, is a powerful sales acceleration platform that uses Revenue AI technology to help organizations grow by engaging their next greatest opportunities.HubSpot Sales Hub , + 96% NPS, leverages AI to build pipelines and close deals.Canva Teams , + 96% NPS, streamlines design and collaboration for growing teams.AnyDesk , + 96% NPS, enables latency-free desktop sharing, stable remote control, and fast and secure data transmission between devices.Microsoft Authenticator , + 96% NPS, helps securely sign in to the personal or work/school Microsoft account without using a password.

"As organizations place greater focus on user experience and digital enablement, software solutions that earn high levels of satisfaction are becoming strategic assets," says Emily Wright , senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group . "With rising expectations for seamless and intuitive tools, the solutions that consistently deliver ease of use and true business value are driving stronger engagement, higher adoption, and high customer lifetime value. These outcomes are essential for staying competitive in a rapidly evolving business environment."

Info-Tech's Most Loved software solutions list is intended to help organizations make more informed decisions by highlighting software providers that consistently exceed user expectations and deliver real organizational impact.

User assessments of software categories on Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews platform provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Rankings are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process across a variety of categories, visit softwarereviews .

