Over 240 Russian Troops Neutralized As Ukrainian Forces Repel Major Assault In Pokrovsk Sector

Soldiers from the 14th Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard have repelled a large-scale mechanized assault by Russian forces in the Pokrovsk sector.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the guardsmen of the 14th Brigade 'Chervona Kalyna' of the National Guard of Ukraine delivered a powerful counter to a large-scale mechanized assault by Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector," Pivnenko said.

Video: Oleksandr Pivnenko / Telegram

According to him, the enemy deployed a significant amount of equipment, including armored combat vehicles, motorcycles, and approximately two companies of infantry. As a result, Russian forces suffered heavy losses -- over 240 personnel, 96 motorcycles, 21 armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, and two artillery systems were destroyed.

"This battle is yet another proof of the coordinated and professional actions of our defenders holding the front! The 'Chervona Kalyna' fighters act with precision and ruthlessness toward the enemy, defending every inch of our native land. I thank our heroes for their resilience and courage," Pivnenko added.

In recent weeks, Ukraine's Defense Forces have liberated around 16 square kilometers of territory near the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko, close to Pokrovsk.