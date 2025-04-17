Over 240 Russian Troops Neutralized As Ukrainian Forces Repel Major Assault In Pokrovsk Sector
National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Today, the guardsmen of the 14th Brigade 'Chervona Kalyna' of the National Guard of Ukraine delivered a powerful counter to a large-scale mechanized assault by Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector," Pivnenko said.
Video: Oleksandr Pivnenko / Telegram
According to him, the enemy deployed a significant amount of equipment, including armored combat vehicles, motorcycles, and approximately two companies of infantry. As a result, Russian forces suffered heavy losses -- over 240 personnel, 96 motorcycles, 21 armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, and two artillery systems were destroyed.
"This battle is yet another proof of the coordinated and professional actions of our defenders holding the front! The 'Chervona Kalyna' fighters act with precision and ruthlessness toward the enemy, defending every inch of our native land. I thank our heroes for their resilience and courage," Pivnenko added.Read also: Defense Forces destroy Russian Solntsepyok flamethrower system
In recent weeks, Ukraine's Defense Forces have liberated around 16 square kilometers of territory near the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko, close to Pokrovsk.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment