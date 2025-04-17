403
Quest Global Agrees With MRO Japan To Provide Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, April 16th, 2025 - Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with MRO Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture), which is a regular member of the Okinawa Aviation Industry Cluster Formation Promotion Committee and a core business operator in the cluster, to provide aircraft maintenance engineering services to major aircraft engine and airframe manufacturers.
Quest Global is a global engineering services company with a proven track record of providing engineering services to major aircraft engine and airframe manufacturers for over 20 years. Through its support of MRO Japan, Quest Global will contribute to the growth of MRO Japan's aircraft maintenance business, as well as contribute to the formation of the cluster as a regular member of the Okinawa Aviation Industry Cluster Formation Promotion Committee.
“Quest Global is thrilled to partner with MRO Japan on this very strategic and important program. It is an honor to join in this partnership which we believe will deliver value to Okinawa and Japan overall through economic impact, jobs, and recognition across the global A&D market,” said Dean Kuroff, President and Global Business Head, Aerospace & Defense, Quest Global.“MRO is one of the fastest growing and most essential services needed across the Aerospace and Defense industry today, will be for years to come, and will continue to be a vital part of the value we bring to our clients and the A&D industry overall.”
About Quest Global
At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We are in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 85 global delivery centers, our 20,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.
