Minister Of Commerce And Industry Inaugurates Qatar-Russia Business Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: On the sidelines of the visit of HH Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Russian Federation, the Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation HE Maxim Reshetnikov inaugurated the Qatar-Russia Business Forum today.

The forum aims to enhance investment, trade, and industrial cooperation between the two friendly nations and explore prospects for partnership across vital economic sectors, reflecting the strength and depth of their bilateral relations.

The forum witnessed the participation of a delegation from the Qatar Chamber of Commerce, headed by HE Chairman of the Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani and President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin, along with several dignitaries and senior officials from the public and private sectors, as well as a distinguished group of businesspeople and investors from both countries.

In his opening remarks, the Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry emphasized the deep-rooted and longstanding ties between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation, based on historical and strategic foundations. He noted that these relations have advanced in recent years thanks to the shared will of both leaderships to diversify and expand areas of cooperation, to achieve sustainable economic growth and ensure a more prosperous and stable future for both peoples.

His Excellency said that the forum represents a strategic platform for strengthening economic relations between the two countries, pointing out that the Qatar-Russia partnership is built on solid foundations of mutual trust and shared interests. He highlighted that trade volume between the two nations increased by 262% during 2023-2024, which reflects the vast potential and promising opportunities to broaden economic cooperation.

His Excellency also highlighted the pivotal role that both Qatar and Russia play in shaping global energy policies through their membership in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). He stressed that Qatar is one of the leading investors in Russia in key sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, agriculture, and logistics services.

HE The Minister underlined the important role of the private sector in driving bilateral cooperation, expressing both countries aspirations to build strategic partnerships between public and private sector institutions to foster joint investments and boost project flows in priority areas.

His Excellency explained that, under Qatar National Vision 2030, the State of Qatar continues to implement the objectives of its Third National Development Strategy to achieve diversified and sustainable economic growth by creating an attractive and competitive business environment founded on transparency and equal opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

His Excellency also discussed the most notable reforms undertaken by Qatar to enhance the investment climate, including the simplification of regulatory procedures, facilitation of business registration and licensing, comprehensive incentive packages such as tax exemptions and competitively priced land leases, and reduced energy costs.

In this context, His Excellency invited Russian investors to take advantage of Qatar's advanced investment environment and to engage in the promising opportunities available in the Qatari market.

For his part, HE Russia's Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said in his opening remarks that the Qatari-Russian Joint Committee on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation resumed its work this year after outlining the strategic priorities for cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration in industrial and technological sectors and expanding trade relations and investment partnerships, which would boost future cooperation opportunities.

On the sidelines of the forum, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry held bilateral meetings with HE Maxim Reshetnikov and representatives of the Russian private sector. These meetings addressed ways to strengthen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, HE Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani stressed the chamber's commitment to enhancing economic and trade cooperation with Russia.

The Chairman gave a speech at the Qatar-Russia Business Forum and said that it represents an ideal platform to find the best ways to improve investment opportunities and increase the volume of economic and trade exchange between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation under the guidance of the wise leadership in both countries.

He underscored the active and pivotal role played by the Qatar-Russia Joint Business Council in strengthening the ties of cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, through arranging bilateral meetings and visits to build strategic partnerships between businessmen from both sides to serve the common interests and promote economic integration between Qatar and Russia.

He also pointed out that the private sector is a key pillar in advancing economic cooperation in both countries. He pointed out that the Qatar Chamber welcomes Russian companies, some of which operate in the Qatari market across various sectors, and whose numbers and activities are increasing year after year.

The Chamber encourages them to invest in various fields such as energy, renewable energy, tourism, digital technology, agriculture, and industry, as the Qatari market boasts an attractive investment climate, supported by a modern infrastructure, encouraging incentives, and modern laws.

For his part, Board Member and Chairman of the Qatar association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL) Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misned participated in a panel discussion at the forum titled "Developing Transportation and Logistics for a Connected World."

Al Misned said that that Qatar has witnessed significant development in the logistic sector recent years, driven by its ambitious national visions, strategic geographic location, diversified economy, and commitment to sustainable development. These factors have positioned Qatar as a major hub for trade and transportation in the region.

He noted that Qatars logistics market is expected to record some of the highest growth rates in the region in the coming years, especially given the countrys development of modern logistics systems. These systems seamlessly connect world-class airports and seaports with an advanced road network and logistics infrastructure, reinforcing Qatars strategic importance.

He emphasized that this integrated infrastructure, combined with Qatars business-friendly environment and attractive investment climate, will play a key role in attracting more foreign investment and international companies to the country.