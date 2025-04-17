Sharjah Ruler Approves New Salary Scale, Job Grades For Government Employees

The Ruler of Sharjah has approved a comprehensive new salary scale for public jobs in the Sharjah government. This initiative introduces two new job grades, namely 'Special A' and 'Special B,' alongside a standard four-year tenure in each job grade across all employment levels.

The new salary scale is expected to bolster job security and provide clear pathways for career advancement for Emirati citizens within the government sector.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi also approved a revised salary scale specifically for Emirati engineers working in the government. This includes the introduction of a new 'Special' grade and updates to existing job titles. The salary scale also stipulates a four-year duration in each job level for engineering positions.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, head of the Human Resources Department in Sharjah, said: "We will begin implementing the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah regarding the salary scales for public jobs and professional engineers in the Sharjah government after coordinating with the relevant departments. We urge Sharjah government employees to exert more effort and dedication in appreciation of these directives."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

He mentioned that the addition of these grades is intended to serve as an incentive for Sharjah government employees to exert more effort.

Previously, when an individual reached the first grade, they would have to wait many years for a promotion. However, with the introduction of the new special grades after the first, there is now an opportunity for diligent employees within the government to advance more quickly.