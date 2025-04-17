Datespot Acquires Valleymatch To Expand AI-Powered Affordable Matchmaking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Both services championed a transformative industry model that is inclusive, transparent (including pricing), affordable, and that blends tech-suggested matches with human insight. The approach is more personalized and private than apps, while more efficient than traditional matchmaking.

Innovative pay-per-match matchmaking company acquires AI startup to advance the future of dating

In 2019, DateSpot redefined the industry as the first pay-per-match service and the first database connecting singles to a network of matchmaking companies and their clients.

As DateSpot has strong nationwide reach (75% of their members are actually outside the Bay Area due to their unique model), ValleyMatch members will gain access to a vastly larger network plus optional geographic expansion. They'll be able to take advantage of DateSpot's innovative features even outside the AI: a proprietary algorithm that incorporates relationship balance, profiles with video to verify photos and get someone's "vibe", highly specific filters (for personal traits, Love Languages, hobbies, and more), pay-as-you-go pricing, and cancel anytime terms. Other matchmakers charge $10K minimum, typically with no refunds, and many do blind dates - which generally don't work.

Today's dating apps also face widespread issues...Many dating apps face widespread issues-including fake profiles, scams, inactive accounts, and users misrepresenting their age, appearance, beliefs, lifestyle, or intentions. Beyond wasting time on people who are nowhere near aligned, this often results in confusion about who is genuinely seeking a long-term relationship and fuels a "bigger, better deal" mindset due to the perception of endless so-called "matches". According to a 2023 Pew Research Center study, 45% of U.S. adults report negative experiences with dating apps, and just 12% say they've found a committed relationship through them.

Swiryn says DateSpot addresses these challenges, partially by verifying the identity of each match (either through a video call or Plaid, which is integrated into their platform). "Most people don't invest the time needed on dating apps or with individual matches to create meaningful connections," she explains. "We encourage users to stop 'half apping it' and choose a more intentional approach."

Beyond the expanded match pool DateSpot clients will get through this acquisition, they'll benefit from the AI addition, which identifies ideal matches, a compatibility score, customized optimal next steps, and personalized outreach, further scaling the service.

Carla Swiryn, DateSpot's Founder/CEO, shared: "We're thrilled to integrate the new AI, welcome ValleyMatch members, and expand our member base to service clients best! Our companies believe that finding a truly aligned partner should be easier than what apps offer and that matchmaking can be for anyone."

Swiryn, a Bay Area native, entrepreneur, wife, mom in Silicon Valley, and former Google marketer, has been matchmaking since 2014. She has successfully matched hundreds of couples across all ages. "A success metric I'm proud of is that 87% of our members want a second date with their match", Swiryn shares. DateSpot's advisors include Match's former COO.

ValleyMatch was founded in 2023 by married couple Rebecca and Loc Nguyen, with a mission to modernize matchmaking. Rebecca, who will stay on part-time at DateSpot through at least August 1 to ensure a smooth transition, said: "This is a dream scenario. DateSpot was our first choice to take over because of their database size and values. I'm proud of what we've built together and excited to continue to lead the industry and help people find love."

Both Carla and Rebecca are "Mompreneurs" who launched their startups shortly before they had their daughters-balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship while building profitable companies within a few years.

The acquisition strengthens DateSpot's position as one of Northern California's largest matchmaking services, and "the "no-risk matchmaker" for relationship-minded individuals across the U.S.

About DateSpot: DateSpot is the next-generation matchmaking platform built on the belief that everyone deserves an efficient path to finding a truly compatible partner. With comprehensive video-based profiles, a collaborative partner network, and affordable per-match pricing, DateSpot helps singles across the U.S. find lasting relationships in a smarter way. Sign up at .

